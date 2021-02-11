NSF International Honors Scientific Leaders and Innovators in the Fight Against COVID-19

The digital campaign features short video stories about the efforts of 10 exceptional leaders and innovators from a wide range of industries in North America and Europe. From designing and manufacturing ventilators, masks and PPE to coordinating clinical trials for COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines, the featured individuals have demonstrated remarkable ingenuity and a tireless commitment to protecting human health during the pandemic.

The videos and other content are available at NSF's COVID-19 leaders and innovators collection. New videos will be published each week on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

"We want to recognize the extraordinary efforts of NSF clients who have performed heroic acts across the scientific and business communities to fight the spread of COVID-19 and the economic challenges the pandemic has brought on our communities," said Colette LaForce, Chief Marketing Officer at NSF International. "These inspirational stories reflect a range of efforts from organizations that are actively applying COVID-19 controls in novel ways."

The stories begin with a two-minute segment about Midtown Detroit, Inc., an early adopter of mandatory face masks at participating museums and cultural attractions. Other featured individuals and institutions include:

Dr. Federico Formenti , OxVent and King's College London

, OxVent and King's College London John Anderson , Michigan Science Center

, Michigan Science Center Vikki Beadle , Smith + Nephew

, Smith + Nephew James Pink , UK Ventilator Challenge

, UK Ventilator Challenge Patricia Walker , Michigan Opera Theatre

, Michigan Opera Theatre Mary Ryan , Penlon ESO 2 Ventilator

, Penlon ESO 2 Ventilator Peter Shearstone , Thermo Fisher Scientific

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Ali Ardakani , Novateur Ventures

NSF International is an independent, global organization that facilitates the development of standards, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF International is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

