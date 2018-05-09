NSF International Launches Online Training on Medical Device Regulations for MDSAP Countries

"Until now, professionals might find single courses for individual countries, often composed of brief videos and slides, but not nearly as in depth, organized or consistent as this training series," said Heather Howell, Executive Vice President, Medical Device Training at NSF International. "The NSF International modules are fun and interactive, and our customers are very excited to have this level of information, particularly for countries such as Japan, Brazil and Australia."

NSF International's new online program includes interactive training, tools and video-based courses. When a course is successfully completed, the attendee receives a certificate, which can be used to verify MDSAP competency in the five participating nations: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Japan and the United States.

The training modules offer a comprehensive overview of each country's medical device regulatory framework, including both premarket and post-market requirements, an introduction to MDSAP and how each country utilizes MDSAP. Each course includes special instructions for applying the MDSAP audit model to a particular country. Competency assessments provide documented evidence for the training requirements of ISO 13485:2016, the international quality management system standard for medical devices.

The modules include:

Medical Device Global Regulatory Requirements – Australia

Medical Device Global Regulatory Requirements – Brazil

Medical Device Global Regulatory Requirements – Canada

Medical Device Global Regulatory Requirements – Japan

Medical Device Global Regulatory Requirements – United States

MDSAP Overview Training

Information and registration is available at NSF International's medical device e-Learning center.

NSF International has also launched online training courses for professionals in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry. These include short, focused "how to" sessions on common industry themes as well as introductions and overviews on essential topics for industry newcomers.

