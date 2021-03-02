NSF International Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSF International, a global public health and safety organization, recently earned an ISO/IEC 27001 certification. This internationally recognized certification verifies NSF International's information security management system meets world class data security standards.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification demonstrates NSF International's continued commitment to information security at every level, including that the security of data and information has been addressed, implemented and properly controlled in all areas of the organization.

"Our team understands the importance of managing data security, especially when it comes to protecting client data and communications," said Lesley Ma, Chief Information Officer at NSF International. "While we have always operated with the highest security standards, this certification demonstrates that we have invested in the people, processes and technology to protect our data."

In addition to following the international ISO standard for managing security controls, NSF International Strategic Registrations (an NSF International company) provides information security management systems certification and audits to ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, CSA STAR and NIST 800-171.

About ISO/IEC 27001

ISO/IEC 27001 is the international standard developed specifically for information security management systems, requiring a company to use a systematic approach to managing sensitive information and ensuring data security.

About NSF International

NSF International is an independent, global organization that facilitates the development of standards, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF International is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) is a leading global certification body known for its technical expertise and customer satisfaction. NSF-ISR offers comprehensive management systems registrations to internationally accepted standards for quality assurance, information security and environmental protection.

