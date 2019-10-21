NSFW (Not Safe for Wheels): DoSomething.org and Chevrolet Launch New Road Safety Campaign For Teens With Support From Actor Kevin Quinn

By taking a quick online quiz, thousands of young people can answer three easy questions about a friend's road safety habits, then receive a customized guide to share with them, which could help save that friend's life. Yep, it's that easy.

"Traffic deaths among young people are down almost 70% since the 70s, and this generation has the chance to make theirs the safest ever on the road," says Carrie Bloxson, Chief Marketing Officer of DoSomething.org. "We're skipping scare tactics and instead giving young people an easy, engaging way to keep friends safe on the road. It's wonderful to partner again with Chevrolet on another impactful campaign."

Actor Kevin Quinn, who starred as Xander in the Disney Channel original series Bunk'd and is set to release his debut EP in early 2020, shows off his singing and guitar prowess in the campaign's new PSA video , debuting a NSFW (Not Safe for Wheels) sing-along with catchy jingles about road safety. "Any time I can use my platform and my music to make a difference, I'm totally there," Kevin says. "My friends and I have personally been affected by dangerous behaviors on the road, so this campaign and this cause are especially important and personal to me."

The NSFW campaign marks the sixth time DoSomething has partnered with the automaker on a road safety campaign. To date, young people across the country have shared over 100,000 flyers, guides and cards with friends and peers to help keep them safe on the road.

"We are pleased to launch our sixth campaign with DoSomething.org to help young people keep their friends and family safe on the road," said Tricia Morrow, Chevrolet safety engineer. "From addressing texting and driving, to jaywalking, to road safety while biking, the NSFW (Not Safe for Wheels) campaign is creating a safer generation of drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists."

Young people can sign up for the NSFW campaign at DoSomething.org/NSFW or by texting NSFW to 38383, where they can take the 3-question quiz to help keep friends safe in vehicles and on the road. Those who participate in the campaign by November 15th, 2019 will be entered for the chance to win one of two $2,500 scholarships. DoSomething will also be inviting 15 campaign participants to the first-ever Road Safety Hackathon event in Detroit, to hear ideas on how young people would use innovation and technology to make vehicles and roads safer for their generation.

About DoSomething.org

DoSomething.org is the largest organization exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 5 million young people (and counting!) to make positive change, online and off, in every US area code and in over 131 countries. When you join DoSomething.org, you join something bigger than yourself. You team up with the young people who have clothed half of America's youth in homeless shelters. And cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts from the streets. And run the largest youth-led sports equipment drive in the world. And more! You've got the power and the passion to make an impact -- we'll help you get it done. Let's Do This!

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 115 countries and selling around 4.8 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com .

1 https://www.thebalance.com/distracted-driving-teens-2645865

2 https://www.safekids.org/take-action-prevent-distracted-walking

SOURCE DoSomething.org

Related Links

http://www.dosomething.org

