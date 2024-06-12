NSG BioLabs and Eppendorf Group Sign Partnership to Support Biotech Companies in Singapore

Since 2019, NSG BioLabs has been a leader in co-working lab spaces in Singapore , and has nurtured over 40 biotech companies, of which the startups have achieved nearly US$400 million funding in total alongside significant business milestones

The Eppendorf Group has signed a partnership agreement with NSG BioLabs to support biotech startups in their R&D efforts in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSG BioLabs, Singapore's largest provider of biotech co-working laboratory and office space, announces a new partnership with Eppendorf, a leading international life science company that develops, manufactures, and distributes instruments, consumables, and services for use in laboratories around the world, to support biotech startups by providing needed resources such as product and applications expertise and its networks to advance startup research and development (R&D).

Eppendorf and NSG BioLabs have entered a strategic partnership to foster an environment where NSG BioLabs' residents can thrive. This collaboration grants residents exclusive access to Eppendorf's advanced equipment, consumables, and services. These resources empower them to speed up their research and expand their innovations. Together, Eppendorf and NSG BioLabs are shaping the future of life sciences and driving significant discoveries.

Since 2019, NSG BioLabs has been assisting innovators in creating impactful solutions in the health, biomedical, agrifood, and industrial biotechnology sectors, working in areas such as precision medicine, nucleic acids, AI-enabled drug discovery, synthetic biology, and other impactful areas. With the largest co-working biotech laboratory and office footprint in Singapore, coupled with extensive networks with local and international partners, suppliers, and industry experts, NSG BioLabs has helped over 40 companies as residents. The company's residents include several multi-billion-dollar multinationals as well as many promising startups that have achieved key milestones. The startup residents alone have successfully raised nearly US$400 million in funding and supported hundreds of jobs.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Eppendorf, a leader in life sciences equipment and services. At NSG BioLabs, fostering an environment where our residents can thrive is our top priority. This collaboration will provide our residents with exclusive access to Eppendorf's cutting-edge equipment, consumables, and services, empowering them to accelerate their research and scale their innovations. Together, we are shaping the future of life sciences and driving impactful discoveries," said Daphne Teo, CEO and Founder of NSG BioLabs

"Empowering innovative biotech startups is of strategic importance to the Eppendorf Group, as they drive the future of medical innovation and the development of new treatments. Eppendorf's purpose is to help improve human living conditions and we have been clearly committed for almost 80 years in supporting scientists around the world. Eppendorf is proud to engage in a partnership with NSG Biolabs, affirming its shared vision for supporting innovators in creating impactful biotech solutions. Being part of this scientific community is crucial and this collaboration will be the catalyst for transformative breakthroughs in Singapore and beyond," said Surendran Krishnamurthi, Managing Director Eppendorf Southeast Asia.

Since its inception, NSG BioLabs has been supporting biotech startups and multinational companies by providing BSL-2 certified private and shared laboratory spaces and offices, equipment, as well as privileged access with service providers and suppliers, and community engagement. After its first site opening in November 2019, NSG BioLabs expanded with its second site in August 2021, and recently in 2023 with its third site. Now, with three sites totaling 35,000 square feet located in the heart of Singapore's R&D ecosystem, NSG BioLabs cements its space as a key hub for biotech innovation. As one of the largest private biotech incubators in the region, coupled with its strong partnerships and strategic investors, such as Celadon Partners and ClavystBio, a life sciences investor set up by Temasek, NSG BioLabs is poised to enhance its value-add offerings of infrastructure, services, and networks for its growing community.

About the Eppendorf Group

Eppendorf is a leading international life science company that develops, manufactures, and distributes instruments, consumables, and services for use in laboratories around the world.

The product portfolio of the business units Liquid Handling & Consumables, Separation & Instrumentation and Bioprocess includes, for example, pipettes, pipette tips, centrifuges, mixers, ultra-freezers and bioreactors for cell and gene research. In addition, Eppendorf offers a wide range of high-quality consumables. In fiscal year 2023, the Eppendorf Group generated €1.08 billion in sales and invested €69 million in research and development (R&D).

Eppendorf products are used in academic or industrial research laboratories, such as pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, and food industries, as well as clinical, environmental, forensic, and industrial laboratories for process analysis, production, and quality assurance.

Since 1945, the Eppendorf Group has been headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, and today operates production and R&D sites in Europe, Asia and North America and has subsidiaries in 33 countries. Today, the Group employs more than 5,000 people worldwide. They all act in accordance with the purpose of the company's founders: to improve human living conditions.

About NSG BioLabs

Founded with a focus on supporting biotech innovation, NSG BioLabs offers state-of-the-art equipment, efficient operations, capital efficiency, the expertise of world-class teams and global networks to assist life sciences companies. The conducive R&D environment contains fully-equipped, certified BSL-2 laboratory and office infrastructure across 35,000 sq ft in the prime location of Biopolis in Singapore.

By providing access to high-quality infrastructure, its extensive partner network, community, and value-add benefits, NSG BioLabs ensures that companies, ranging from emerging biotech startups to multinational companies, can rapidly and efficiently execute on their cutting-edge research and development ecosystem in Singapore, leading to the innovation of revolutionary technologies and products that translate into breakthrough biotech ventures and impact for patients.

For more information, visit www.nsgbio.com

