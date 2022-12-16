nShift: 33% of Christmas gifts expected to be returned before the end of January

nShift has released its latest guide to help retailers prepare for January returns

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the busiest period of the year for retailers with many focused on capitalising on the pre-Christmas consumer shopping period. But nShift, the global leader in delivery management software, is cautioning retailers that this period of intense activity doesn't stop when the decorations come down.

According to recent data , a third (33%) of people expect to return Christmas gifts before the end of January. Being able to return an item quickly, easily, and cheaply matters as much to today's shoppers as how it's delivered. Finding the right returns solution can boost customer perceptions of the brand, build loyalty, save time and money and drive sales.

This is why nShift has released a guide specifically on this topic. Available to download, ' Getting returns right this Christmas ' is a guide that examines how retailers can use the returns process to improve the customer experience and start 2023 on a positive note.

Philipp Goldberg, Product Director Returns at nShift said, "With Singles' Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas all hitting in November and December, retailers rightly invest in their operations and customer experience toward the end of the year. But with the anticipated volume of Christmas gifts due to be sent back, it's just as important to ensure that warehouses and customer services teams can handle what the New Year brings. Retailers that get this right will be able to cut return handling time and convert more returns to exchanges, retaining revenue and building loyalty with customers."

It's clear that now more than ever, businesses need to widen their focus to encompass the entire sales cycle, not just the eye-grabbing deals. Getting returns right is a crucial part of that process. nShift eases the administrative burden, while ensuring a smooth, friction-free journey for customers looking to return their orders.

The guide, " Getting returns right this Christmas " can be downloaded from the nShift website.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

SOURCE nShift