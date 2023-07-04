nShift announces the 'three Rs of delivery management'

News provided by

nShift

04 Jul, 2023, 09:18 ET

New video series urges retailers to prioritize reliability and returns when it comes to delivering for customers

LONDON, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Reliability. Ready-now. Returns. 

These are the three things that retailers must get right when it comes to delivering for shoppers, according to industry experts.

Consumers expect more than ever before from the online shopping experience. They increasingly seek a range of delivery options and relevant communication. When retailers get this right, they can build loyalty with customers, encourage repeat purchase, and grow incremental revenues.

To help ecommerce companies focus on creating the best customer experience, leading figures from nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipment software, have released a series of three videos exploring "The three Rs of delivery management."

Each video explains how retailers can give shoppers the experience they seek and keep customers coming back for more by focusing on:

  1. Reliability – it's crucial that vendors keep their promises. If they offer next day shipping, they must deliver. So, it's vital that they use reliable delivery management software which is tried and tested. Outages in any part of the tech stack could lead to lost hours in the warehouse and consumers will bear the brunt of the delay.
  2. Returns – according to research from Klarna, over 80% of consumers wouldn't shop again with retailers, if their returns processes aren't right.[1] Operating a clear and simple returns process is no longer an optional extra. 
  3. Ready now – retailers need to use multiple carrier companies to meet consumer demand. Building their own carrier library can add 10-20% to overall delivery management costs. Ecommerce companies must partner with delivery management software which features an extensive library of ready-made carrier connections.

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO at nShift, said: "Choosing the right delivery management software is crucial to delivering for customers. It needs to be ready to go with carrier connections and offer shoppers the returns experience they expect as standard. Crucially, it must be able to demonstrate a tried and tested history of success and reliability. If the tech collapses at a crucial moment, retailers risk losing customers – and revenue – forever.

"nShift is the global leader in delivery management software. We enable frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. We connect our customers to a library of over 1000 ready-made carrier connections. Brands, retailers and webshops count on us to deliver, every day."

WATCH the video series "The three Rs of delivery management."

 www.nshift.com 

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

1. https://www.klarna.com/international/press/retailers-risk-losing-loyal-customers-if-they-get-returns-wrong-klarna-warns/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

SOURCE nShift

Also from this source

nShift tar i bruk Svanemerket for e-handelsleveranser

nShift tuo Joutsenmerkityt kuljetukset helposti verkkokauppojen ulottuville

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.