nShift: Four steps toward sustainable shipping

News provided by

nShift

18 Oct, 2023, 07:23 ET

nShift to launch Emissions Tracker, giving retailers and warehouses accurate data on current emissions levels

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some four out of five shoppers claim to buy from brands with a positive approach to the environment[1] . Now more than ever, retailers must make shopping as sustainable as possible. When it comes to ecommerce and omnichannel retail, this includes the way that parcels are shipped to the consumer. 

nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, has set out four steps to forming a more sustainable shipping strategy.

  • Step 1: measure your emissions – any attempts to lower emissions must be informed by real data.  Before deciding how to go about becoming more sustainable, retailers and warehouses must have a clear handle on the status quo.  This means obtaining an accurate read on current emissions across the business
  • Step 2: create emissions-reduction strategies – once they are aware of their current level of emissions, retailers can set a clear reduction target.  Ideas to meet that target could include offering a more sustainable range of delivery options at checkout
  • Step 3: review progress and adapt as necessary – it's crucial to check that strategies are delivering.  Continuing to measure emissions provides evidence that plans are working.  Where they are not, retailers can take stock of what is going wrong and evolve their strategies
  • Step 4: share the success – as the strategies begin to bear fruit, retailers can share the good news with their customers.  Real data on emissions reductions will prove to customers that the retailer shares their values

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO at nShift said: "Today's shoppers aren't the only ones who want to see businesses become more sustainable. Regulators are also keeping close tabs on emissions across the retail industry.  Obtaining real and reliable data on emissions levels is at the heart of positive change and managing increasingly complex reporting requirements.  Without such information, retailers cannot assess whether their strategies are making a meaningful impact or demonstrate their progress to customers." 

Later this year, nShift will launch Emissions Tracker, which will help ecommerce companies and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions for every shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental reporting requirements and helps them pinpoint opportunities for emissions reduction.

By tracking emissions at the shipment level, nShift Emissions Tracker provides accurate information that conform to industry standards. Insights are easily available through a single portal, eliminating the need to access multiple systems and reports from different carriers. The solution enables businesses to make data-driven decisions about their sustainability practices, and more easily demonstrate their improvements to stakeholders and customers.

Sign up here to be notified at the launch of nShift Emissions Tracker.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

[1] https://recyclinglives.com/news/report-reveals-81-people-prefer-buy-sustainable-sellers/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

SOURCE nShift

Also from this source

nShift: The seven steps to Black-Friday success

nShift: The seven steps to Black-Friday success

Prioritizing convenience at checkout and aligning with customer values can increase the chances of Black Friday success, according to a new guide....
nShift: Logistics teams spend 50% of time on manual tasks

nShift: Logistics teams spend 50% of time on manual tasks

A third of logistics workers spend more than 50% of their time on manual tasks.[1] Automating many of these could free up time for valuable activity, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.