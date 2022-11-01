nShift: Four ways retailers can deliver for Christmas shoppers as consumer sentiment drops

nShift releases guide on creating a competitive customer experience this Christmas and beyond

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers around the world tighten their belts, retailers must focus on building a competitive customer experience to make this year's Christmas shopping season a success. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, has released a list of ways that retailers can build loyalty with shoppers over the festive season and beyond.

This time of year typically marks a period when shoppers increase spending in the run up to the festive season. But economic uncertainty continues to make global consumers nervous. Research from PwC shows that "consumer sentiment", a measure that captures attitudes and optimism among shoppers, is lower than at the beginning of the pandemic.[1] The cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

nShift has released a new guide that explores how retailers and e-commerce companies can win shoppers back in the run up to Christmas. The guide encourages retailers to:

Get the price right – when considering a customer's price sensitivity, think beyond the product itself. Multiple shipping options, for example, can make a huge difference to conversions online. Some shoppers will opt for a slower delivery at a cheaper cost. Others will pay more for next-day options. Provide constant, relevant communication – a great customer experience does not end when the consumer clicks 'buy'. The demand for information and updates is getting stronger and stronger. In a time of uncertainty, retailers can offer reassurance and comfort by keeping customers up to date with the progress of their purchases, either through updates or letting customers check themselves. Ensure they deliver – poor delivery standards kill customer loyalty. Retailers must ensure they have a clear read on how all of the carrier companies they use are performing. Get returns right – a decent returns policy helps increase conversions. But it's vital to ensure that the process is easy for both shoppers and warehouses.

Richard Anderson, Chief Customer Officer at nShift, said: "At this time of year, shoppers need to be more confident than ever that they can get what they want and when they want it. Those that have a positive experience will recommend it to their friends. Those that don't, will shop around for a better one. Now more than ever, the delivery experience is a crucial part of the customer experience."

nShift is the global leader in parcel delivery management software. It helps retailers provide an end-to-end delivery experience from checkout to returns. nShift helps create a customer experience that will drive sales, build brand reputation and customer loyalty, and give businesses the data and insight needed to grow the business.

Download the full guide: "Four ways to create a competitive customer experience this Christmas".

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

