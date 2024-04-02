nShift partners with Loqate to help retailers build profitability and loyalty

The partnership will enable nShift customers to benefit from best-in-class address verification

LONDON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting deliveries to the right destination accurately and on-time is mission-critical for retailers. It's why nShift, the global leader in delivery management software, has announced a partnership with Loqate, a GBG solution, the leader in global address verification.

Loqate's research has found 24% of eCommerce organisations say more than 1 in 10 orders aren't delivered at the first attempt. Worse still, according to this report, almost three-quarters (73%) of consumers have experienced a delivery failure, with almost one-quarter (23%) indicating they would not order from that retailer again as a result.

nShift and Loqate's partnership will help retailers to improve first-time delivery rates, ensuring customer satisfaction. Initially, the partnership involves the integration of two different solutions from Loqate.

Customers using nShift Checkout will have access to Address Capture. This integrates directly into a retailer's checkout enabling real-time, type-ahead address capture from the most curated location data in the world. As well as this, nShift Ship customers can also use Loqate's global Address Verification solution. This verifies, corrects, and enriches address data to the highest level of precision and confidence, globally and at scale.

Getting delivery information right the first time, every time, is vital for retailers because it leads to considerable benefits including:

Cutting delivery costs – Organizations can avoid huge fees incurred due to failed deliveries caused by inconsistent and incorrectly formatted delivery address data. Inaccurate addresses must be verified, corrected, and enriched to ensure a successful delivery. Reducing failed delivery – Loqate's API contact data validation enables nShift customers to flag incorrect email and phone data ahead of a delivery, significantly reducing failed deliveries and the associated costs. Improving customer experience – Retailers can ensure precise delivery data at checkout, facilitating better informed route planning and last mile operational efficiencies. Preventing re-labelling costs – Loqate's address verification solution reformats addresses cutting out the need for costly and time-consuming re-labelling.

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-Purchase, nShift, said, "At a time when customers expect exceptional and personalised service, the ability to gather accurate information relating to delivery is crucial. It not only cuts the cost and time associated with delivery failure, but it helps avoid customer frustration when things go wrong. This is vital for preventing them from shopping elsewhere."

The partnership with Loqate enables retailers of all sizes to have a best-in-class system for capturing and accurately verifying customer data at the heart of their delivery offering. Furthermore, Loqate's solutions can integrate with existing ecommerce platforms and payment systems ensuring a speedy and seamless integration.

Kartik Venkatesh, Chief Technology Officer, Loqate, said, "Despite the massive improvements made in retail, many organisations are still struggling to get delivery information right the first time – and the cost is huge. Businesses need complete assurance their delivery data is on top form – after all, better data means better deliveries. Reaching customers on time, every time not only saves time and money but importantly, builds long-term customer loyalty and is key to achieving desired business outcomes."

For more information on the partnership, please visit https://nshift.com/ or watch our webinar.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

About Loqate

Loqate is the world's most trusted location intelligence service, helping every business in the world reach every customer in the world, with a single global API for address verification. Over 14,000 businesses rely on Loqate every day to reach their customers across 249 countries and territories. Loqate's expertise in global addressing is supported by team members located around the world, including the U.S., UK, Germany, Malaysia, China and Australia. Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG, experts in digital identity, offers a range of solutions that help organisations quickly validate and verify the identity and location of their customers. For more information, visit: www.loqate.com and www.gbgplc.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg