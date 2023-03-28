nShift: Protect profitability by prioritising post-purchase performance

As new research finds almost 70% of shoppers expect retailers to improve their customer experience, nShift offers three recommendations to help retain customers and grow revenues

LONDON, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers must prioritise improving the post-purchase experience or risk losing almost 70% of their customers. That's the message today, from nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipment software.

According to recent research , 69% of consumers want retailers to improve their customer experience. With half of European customers saying that they would switch retailers after a single bad experience, retailers must rethink their CX strategy beyond the point of purchase.

"The customer experience doesn't end at the checkout but it's where the customer relationship begins," said Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-Purchase at nShift, "The stage when customers move from handing over their money, to receiving – and perhaps returning – their goods is when the stakes are highest: customer loyalty is hard won, but easily lost."

nShift suggests three key steps retailers and webshops of all sizes can take to turn their delivery capability into powerful moments of truth for customers:

Provide a seamless delivery experience – take unnecessary complexity out of delivery management , ensure customers receive their parcels how they want to receive them Personalise the process - shoppers want to track their products and receive relevant updates through the mobile and social channels where they live their digital lives, not the ones the retailer dictates Make returns simple - simple returns are a key driver of customer loyalty and retention. The right returns policy, implemented well, can minimise losses, and turn up to 30% of refunds to exchanges

Sherwin-Smith concluded, "Good customer service is no longer enough to build loyalty and grow revenue. The future of growth is about becoming 'customer obsessed'."

Find out more about nShift's market-leading delivery management suite here

About nShift



nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

