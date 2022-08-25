nShift Reports : Black Friday generates twice the business of a typical Friday

Retailers and web shops must start preparing for increased demand

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers and e-commerce companies need to get ready for an increase in demand on 25 November. Data from nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management, shows that in 2021, Black Friday was responsible for 105% more outbound shipments than a typical Friday.

To help companies scale up, nShift has released a new guide. "Get ready for Black Friday: five ways that online retailers and web shops can get ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year", encourages businesses to:

Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift said: "Black Friday presents huge opportunities for businesses. But the companies that flourish will be those that have truly prepared a competitive customer experience. They will recognize that the way products are delivered can build loyalty and reputation and helps increase conversions.

"To create the best possible end-to-end delivery experience, companies will need delivery management software that can act as a strategic growth enabler. One that helps them to scale up quickly to meet increased demand."

Download the full guide: "Get ready for Black Friday: five ways that online retailers and web shops can get ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year"

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

