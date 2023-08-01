nShift: Retailers convert 30% of returns to exchanges by going digital

News provided by

nShift

01 Aug, 2023, 06:57 ET

Businesses urged to defeat the "silent killer of profit" in online retail

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Refunds run the risk of becoming the "silent killer of profits" in online retail, warns nShift, the global leader in delivery management software.  But running a digital returns process can help convert 30% of returns to exchanges.

Research reveals that returns can cost an ecommerce business some 66% of the original item's price, even when it is sent back in good condition.[1]  However, when businesses operate an easy-to-use, digital returns process they can build trust with shoppers and grow revenue. 

nShift has released a list of four strategies that retailers can use to grow their business with returns:

  1. Converting returns to exchanges – a consumer-friendly returns interface makes it easier for the customer to exchange the item they are sending back for something else from the brand or retailer.  With the right returns software, ecom companies can automate the process of offering an exchange.  nShift Returns customers typically convert 30% of returns to exchanges, helping retailers retain revenue
  2. Gaining crucial returns data – manual returns processes make it difficult to gather information about items being sent back.  But when the process operates digitally, it creates a wealth of data for businesses to analyze.  This makes it easier to spot trends and patterns.  Teams can identify and rectify common problems that are causing items to be sent back.  This can reduce returns volumes over the long term
  3. Creating remarketing opportunities – emails about returns have significantly higher open rates than other retail communications.  By weaving marketing messages into these emails, ecom companies can create additional sales opportunities 
  4. Driving customers in-store – a digital returns process makes it easier to give customers the opportunity to take their items back into store.  Here they will speak with a member of staff who can encourage them to exchange the item.  The customer will also encounter additional products and marketing messages in-store

Philipp Goldberg, Returns Product Director at nShift said: "In today's ecommerce environment, providing a clear returns policy is essential.  If they can't see how they can      send back a product, many shoppers simply won't complete the purchase.  But returns also serve as an opportunity to build the business.  When retailers get this right, they will convert more returns to exchanges, create new marketing opportunities and reduce returns volumes over the long term.

"To make the most of returns, online retailers and webshops should deploy a returns software solution that creates a cutting-edge consumer experience and captures useful data on sent-back items."

nShift has recently launched an Essential tier of its Returns solution.  It enables growing retailers to track each return centrally.  This helps ensure resalable items return to shelves without delay, while also helping to pinpoint root causes, such as incomplete product descriptions.  Meanwhile, customers benefit from a simple experience online and a choice of return shipping options – all offered within the retailer's website or app.

The new solution provides a straightforward upgrade path for retailers looking to further enhance their returns experience.  The full nShift Returns solution offers a highly automated platform which enables easy exchanges at the point of return, and automatic refunds.  nShift Returns helps protect retailer revenues by converting up to 30% of returns into exchanges.

https://nshift.com/solutions/returns 

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

[1] https://www.letsbloom.com/blog/true-cost-of-ecommerce-returns/#:~:text=Returns%20cost%20businesses%20about%2066,usually%20shoulders%20the%20return%20cost

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

SOURCE nShift

Also from this source

Regular shoppers 150% more likely to abandon retailers over poor delivery experience

Returning ecommerce customers drive revenue growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.