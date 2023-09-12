nShift: The "refund effect" can help retailers convert returns into exchanges, but only with the right strategies in place

News provided by

nShift

12 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

nShift Returns customers typically convert 30% of returns to exchanges

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the right software and strategies in place, returns can reduce losses and increase customer loyalty, nShift says today.

nShift Logo

According to a study published Harvard Business Review (HBR), cross-selling products during the return process can help retailers retain revenues, through what researchers have called the ''refund effect".

The refund effect describes the consumer psychology of repurchasing a new product in the event of a return. When a customer makes a purchase, they consider the money spent.  That could make them more willing to consider exchanging a returned item for a different product, rather than receiving a refund. 

nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, can help multichannel and ecommerce retailers reduce returns-related refunds by up to 30%.

Refunds on returned items lead can undermine retailers' profits.  The HBR study found that US consumers returned 16.5% of online purchases, costing retailers an estimated $816 billion in lost revenue in 2022 alone.

Convert returns into exchanges

nShift has the following advice for retailers looking to creating return policies and practices to capitalize on the refund effect:

  • Make the returns process simple - a consumer-friendly returns interface makes it easier for the customer to exchange the item they are sending back for something else. With the right returns software, retailers can digitise the entire experience
  • Creating remarketing opportunities – emails about returns have significantly higher open rates than other retail communications. By weaving marketing messages into these emails, retailers can create additional sales opportunities
  • Drive footfall in-store – a digital returns process makes it easier to give customers the opportunity to take their items back into the store, making it easier to re-shelve returned items, and increasing the likelihood of exchanges

"Shoppers expect to be able to return products they buy online and are loyal to brands with a customer-friendly returns policy", said Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-Purchase at nShift. "It can be a real point of difference for retailers if they get it right and, as the study shows, it's an ideal opportunity to cut revenue loss and strengthen the relationship with the customer at the same time."

One company that has used the retail effect to great impact is Hunkemöller, Europe's fastest-growing lingerie specialist. By using nShift Returns, it has been able to offer its customers seamless reverse ecommerce experience and seen a spike in sales driven by a change in customer behaviour shifting online to warehouse returns towards in-stores with an increase of 15%.

Part of nShift's end-to-end Delivery Management Suite, nShift Returns is designed for retailers of all sizes. It creates a clean and simple consumer experience and reduces the administrative burden of manually processing returns to save time and money.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/4233092/nShift_Logo.jpg

SOURCE nShift

Also from this source

nShift helps Hunkemöller increase in-store returns by 15%

Nshift: 63% of shoppers seek retailers that share their values

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.