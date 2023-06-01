nShift to enable businesses to track shipment greenhouse gas emissions

News provided by

nShift

01 Jun, 2023, 09:16 ET

nShift Emissions Tracker will help retailers, ecommerce businesses, and warehouses, to comply with CSRD regulations

LONDON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipment software, today announces Emissions Tracker. The new solution helps ecommerce companies and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions for every shipment. It enables companies to comply with environmental reporting requirements, while allowing them to pinpoint opportunities for emissions reduction.

The introduction of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is adding pressure on companies to produce clear, accurate environmental reporting. Due to take effect in June 2024, CSRD will require some 50,000 companies doing business within the European Union (EU) to report annually on their past and present greenhouse gas emissions.

By tracking emissions at the shipment level, nShift Emissions Tracker provides granular insights that conform to industry standards and satisfy the requirements of CSRD. Insights are easily available through a single portal, eliminating the need to access multiple systems and reports from different carriers. The solution enables businesses to make data-driven decisions about their sustainability practices, and more easily demonstrate their improvements to stakeholders and customers.

nShift Emissions Tracker helps businesses comply with CSRD, and reduce emissions, by:

  • Calculating and reporting emissions for all shipments in a single place
  • Reflecting best practices for tariff calculation, by using standard tariffs provided by the Network for Transport Measures (NTM)
  • Making sure that data for reporting is uniform across all carriers
  • Measuring emissions by CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent), a more accurate and comprehensive measure than CO2 alone
  • Calculating the tariff based on distance traveled and weight of shipment

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO at nShift said, "Transport is responsible for a quarter of the EU's greenhouse gas emissions. New regulations will require companies to be more on top of their sustainability efforts than ever before. For retailers, ecommerce businesses and warehouses, this means having real data on their emissions readily available.

"nShift Emissions Tracker will help companies to manage these complex requirements more easily. With shipment-level emissions data at their fingertips, retailers can create meaningful sustainability strategies, and effortlessly compile detailed reports. They can then more effectively measure the success of these strategies and demonstrate their efficacy to stakeholders and customers."

nShift Emissions Tracker will be available as a new stand-alone product in the nShift delivery management suite this autumn. It will be compatible with products in the current suite and will be rolled out by the end of the year.

nShift Emissions Tracker is based on nShift TMS's emissions tariff engine which has a proven track record of success since the launch in 2020. It conforms to internationally recognized standards, including EN 16258, ISO 14083, and the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework.

www.nshift.com

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by ecommerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

SOURCE nShift

Also from this source

nShift Checkout permite a minoristas y clientes actuar en beneficio del planeta con la nueva función Positive Impact Delivery

nShift Checkout bidrar til at butikkene og kundene kan gjøre bærekraftige valg gjennom Positive Impact Delivery

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.