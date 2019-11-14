NSI International Expands Wildly Popular Fuzzy Wubble Line

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- They're Wubbles on the inside, adorable plush animals outside – and they wiggle and jiggle! New York City-based NSI International, Inc. introduces Fuzzy Wubble Jigglers – wiggly Wubble pets that fit in the palm of your hand.

Hug 'em, squish 'em, toss 'em, catch 'em! Wiggly, jiggly and making kids giggly, they're the latest take on the wildly popular Wubble Bubble Ball, which "looks like a bubble, plays like a ball."

In just over a year, NSI International's Fuzzy Wubble collection has grown to include 14 cuddly characters, plus four Fuzzy Wubble Babies and six Fuzzy Wubble Jigglers. Wiggly, jiggly and making kids giggly, Fuzzy Wubble Jigglers come in six cuddly and collectible characters. Hug 'em, squish 'em, toss 'em, catch 'em! Fuzzy Wubble Jigglers are wiggly, jiggly and adorable plush pets that fit in the palm of your hand!

Fuzzy Wubbles made their debut in June 2018. Wubbles on the inside, adorable stuffed animals outside, "They're the only stuffed animals that lets you adjust their level of snuggle," says NSI President Frank Landi. "These completely original plush pets come to life in seconds with just a few puffs into a nozzle. And you can make them as squishy or bouncy as you want – less air, more squish; more air, more bounce!"

In just over a year, the collection has grown to include 14 cuddly characters, plus four Fuzzy Wubble Babies and now, six new Fuzzy Wubble Jigglers. Like Fuzzy Wubble Babies, the new line of Jigglers are 4" to 4 ½" mini Fuzzy Wubbles. But they come filled with liquid, instead of air – so they wobble and jiggle, instead of bounce.

Jigglers come in six cuddly and collectible characters: Sparkle the Unicorn, Pippen the Piglet, Chloe the Kitty, Shadow the Shark, Oliver the Octopus, and Sprinkles the Ice Cream Narwhal. Recommended for children 4 and up, they retail for $12.99 and can be purchased at Target and www.WubbleBall.com .

The Fuzzy Wubble collection is part of a family of Wubble products that includes new GiANT Wubble (it inflates a gigantic four feet!); new Groovy Wubble (featuring one-of-a-kind tie-dye designs); Super Wubble; Tiny Wubble; Super Wubble Brite (the light-up, color-changing Wubble); Wubble X (a helium-filled "anti-gravity" ball that can hover in mid-air); Water Wubble (refillable water balloon balls that splash, but don't pop); and Wubble Fulla (squishy Wubbles filled with green Nickelodeon slime, colorful Magic Marbles, shiny snowflakes and shimmering sparkles).

Wubble Bubble Balls have become a YouTube phenomenon, with more than 5,450 fan videos receiving almost 1.5 billion views!

Wubbles have received awards including: Family Fun Toy of the Year, the Scholastic Gold Star Toy Award, Family Choice Award (Gold), Mom's Choice Award (Gold), Parent's Choice Award, Dr. Toy's Best 100, National Parenting Product Award, National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and more.

ABOUT NSI INTERNATIONAL INC.:

NSI International Inc. is an award winning global marketer and manufacturer of innovative toys and children's products under such established brands as Wubble™ Bubble Ball, Laser X™, Nickelodeon Gak™ and Smithsonian® Science. NSI is headquartered in New York City. Its products can be found in thousands of retail locations in more than 30 countries around the globe. © 2017 NSI International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

