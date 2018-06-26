NSI International Introduces Fuzzy Wubble® Pets

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- They're the softest, squishiest, most huggable Wubbles ever! Introducing Fuzzy Wubble® pets – the Wubbles made to cuddle and collect! The new plush toys are the latest innovation from New York City-based NSI International Inc. – makers of the wildly popular Super Wubble® Bubble Ball, the patented toy that looks like a bubble, but plays like a ball.

"Since Wubble Bubble Balls were first released, kids have loved to squeeze, squash and roll around on them," says Frank Landi, NSI president and creator of the Wubble. "So it just makes sense to create a version that's even more huggable and cuddly."

Fuzzy Wubble is available in six different characters – Pixie the Unicorn, Lulu the Panda, Daisy the Pig, Roxy the Husky, Ollie the Monkey and Bee Bee the Cat. The company plans to introduce more new characters in the near future. Bounce them, toss them, catch them, collect them, or just snuggle them!

Recommended for children ages 4 and up, Fuzzy Wubbles retail for $17.99 and can be purchased at Target and www.WubbleBall.com.

Fuzzy Wubble is the newest addition to a Wubble family of products that includes Super Wubble; Tiny Wubble; Super Wubble Brite (a light-up, color-changing Wubble); Wubble X (a helium-filled "anti-gravity" ball that can hover in mid-air); Water Wubble (refillable water balloon balls that splash, but don't pop); and Wubble Fulla (squishy Wubbles filled with gooey green slime or soft, colorful Magic Marbles).

Since the original Wubble was introduced in 2014, Wubbles have received awards including: Family Fun Toy of the Year, the Scholastic Gold Star Toy Award, Family Choice Award (Gold), Mom's Choice Award (Gold), Parent's Choice Award, Dr. Toy's Best 100, National Parenting Product Award, National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and more. It's also become a YouTube phenomenon, with more than 3,200 fan videos topping one billion views.

