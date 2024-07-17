NSI International Introduces SIREN: Game-Changing, High-Performance Foam Dart Blasters!

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City-based NSI International, Inc. just revolutionized the foam dart blaster game with its new line of SIREN Ultra Long Range Blasters.

While blaster enthusiasts often modify big name blasters to make them fire farther and faster, SIREN offers performance right out of the box. SIREN's three new blasters fire over 150, 190 and 200 feet – at speeds up to 150, 200 and 220 feet per second (FPS) – bringing ultimate speed, distance and accuracy to a whole new generation of foam flinging fans.

The Siren Blink Blaster combines incredible long range with the insanely fast firing of a motor-driven precision flywheel launcher. Siren Ultra Long Range Blasters are engineered for ultimate speed and distance – right out of the box!

"We saw that this incredibly fun product category had been stagnant for a very long time," says NSI President and SIREN creator Frank Landi. "We knew that with ingenuity and commitment, we could create a line of top-performing blasters, and that's exactly what we did."

SIREN is the culmination of more than five years of cutting-edge engineering and next-level thinking by leading blaster enthusiasts and creators. With a tagline that boasts "Nothing Comes Close!," this game-changing blaster platform is already generating excitement among foam dart blaster enthusiasts.

SIREN's premiere line of Ultra Long Range Blasters are for ages 14+ and includes the:

Gnarl Mini Pump Multi-Shot Mag-Fed Blaster

MSRP: $24.99

Measuring under 12 inches, this compact blaster features a single-shot mechanism and fires up to 150 feet and 150 FPS. Features include a pull-back primer, 5-dart magazine, trigger safety, and Picatinny rail for attaching accessories. Safety glasses included.

Maulr Pump-Action Multi-Shot Mag-Fed Blaster

MSRP: $39.99

SIREN's farthest-shooting blaster fires up to 200 feet and up to 220 FPS. Features include: three adjustable firing power levels, 10-dart magazine, trigger safety, and Picatinny rail. Safety glasses included.

Blink Motorized Rapid-Fire Mag-Fed Blaster

MSRP: $99.99

Combining incredible long range with the insanely fast firing of a motor-driven precision flywheel launcher, Blink fires up to 190 feet and 200 FPS. Powered by a rechargeable LiPo battery (included), its adjustable firing rates and speeds let you fire single shots, burst shots, or go full-on automatic! Features include: 20-dart magazine and Picatinny rail. Safety glasses included.

All SIREN blasters work with most half-darts and half-dart magazines, but NSI recommends SIREN Ultra High-Performance Darts for peak performance.

SIREN is currently available at SirenBlasters.com and will be available soon at Walmart.com, Target.com and on Amazon. To learn more, visit SirenBlasters.com.

ABOUT NSI INTERNATIONAL INC.:

NSI International Inc. is a global marketer and manufacturer of innovative toys and children's products under such established brands as Wubble™, Smithsonian® and Laser X™. NSI is headquartered in New York City, and its products can be found in thousands of retail locations in more than 30 countries around the globe. © 2024 NSI International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

