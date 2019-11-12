NSI International Introduces the ProjeX™ Projecting Gaming Arcade

NEW YORK, Nov.12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it's lights off, it's game on with the ProjeX™ Projecting Gaming Arcade from New York City-based NSI International, Inc. Already expected to be one of the hottest toys this holiday season, Projex lets you blast targets, ducks or UFOs that are projected right onto your wall – each with its own unique sound effects!

Expected to be one of the hottest toys this holiday season, ProjeX turns any room in your home into an incredible gaming arcade! ProjeX lets you blast targets projected right onto your wall. Play five different games, without the need for a TV, computer or smartphone! Blast targets, ducks or UFOs, each with its own unique sound effects!

"ProjeX turns any room in your house into an incredible gaming arcade," says NSI President Frank Landi. "The Projex system projects the targets onto almost any wall. There's no need for a TV, computer, smart phone or other equipment. The size of your wall is essentially the limit to the size of your play area."

Fun for the whole family, ProjeX features five games and three skill levels to keep players engaged. A "beginner" setting accommodates even the youngest players in the room. Play solo, head-to-head, or team up in "Co-Op" mode, which lets two players combine scores. Best of all, an unlimited number of players can join the fun.

"ProjeX lets you experience the excitement of a tournament, while also allowing for solo play," says NSI Senior Vice President Brian Waldman. "When there's no one else around, have fun upping your own score, as you improve in speed and accuracy."

The portable, battery-operated projector includes two blasters, which are stored right on the unit, a built-in LED scoreboard, and a place to keep image slides.

"ProjeX is battery-powered so it can go wherever you go – inside or out," says Waldman. "Play on any blank wall, your garage door – even the side of your house! It really is a very unique gaming experience.

While recommended for children 6+, Projex is great for any age child, as well as adults. Retailing for $49.99, the game can be purchased at Target, Walmart and www.ProjeXGame.com.

About NSI International, Inc.

NSI International Inc. is an award winning global marketer and manufacturer of innovative toys and children's products under such established brands as Wubble™ Bubble Ball, Laser XTM, Nickelodeon Gak™, Smithsonian® Science and Oglo™ sports. NSI is headquartered in New York City. Its products can be found in thousands of retail locations in more than 30 countries around the globe. © 2017 NSI International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:

Brian Waldman

228864@email4pr.com

(917) 592-0701

SOURCE NSI International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.projexgame.com

