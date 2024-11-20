Nsight Health Partners with Elation Health to Enhance Patient Care Intelligence through Remote Patient Monitoring & Chronic Care Management Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nsight Health, a leader in patient-centered remote care solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with Elation Health , the clinical-first technology company powering innovation in primary care, to deliver Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) services. Through this partnership, Elation Health providers will gain access to Nsight Health's technology and services to empower them more effectively to manage chronic conditions and support patients with timely, personalized care outside of traditional clinical settings.

Nsight Health's RPM and CCM solutions help healthcare providers monitor patients remotely, detect health issues early, and take timely action to improve outcomes. Nsight's approach enables a 5% reduction in hospitalizations, a 2.3% drop in emergency department visits, and an 8% increase in preventive care. This commitment to early intervention and prevention allows patients to manage their health proactively and reduces costs for providers and payers.

With this partnership, Nsight Health will integrate its services into Elation Health's platform, allowing providers to manage patient care proactively and improve chronic disease management through real-time insights and data-driven decision-making.

"Partnering with Elation Health is a tremendous step forward in our mission to empower providers with the tools they need to deliver high-quality, continuous care," said Mike Ciullo, Nsight Health CEO and Founder. "Together with Elation, we are enhancing the care continuum by offering providers access to real-time patient data and chronic care support, ultimately enabling better outcomes for patients managing complex, long-term conditions."

Elation Health's CEO and Co-Founder Kyna Fong echoed the excitement for the partnership stating, "Our goal at Elation has always been to equip primary care providers with the best tools to deliver personalized, high-quality care. Nsight Health's expertise in Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management aligns with our mission to offer providers a seamless, integrated approach to managing patients with chronic conditions. We're thrilled to bring these services to our providers and believe this partnership will have a lasting impact on patient care."

Through this collaboration, Nsight Health and Elation Health are elevating the standard for proactive, continuous care in primary care settings. The integration of RPM and CCM services with EHR supports early intervention, enhances patient engagement, and provides healthcare providers with a comprehensive view of patient health, improving clinical outcomes and fostering better patient-provider relationships. For more information on Nsight Health's RPM and CCM services, please visit Nsight Health .

About Nsight Health

Nsight Health specializes in providing Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) services to improve Patient Care Intelligence. Visit www.nsightcare.com to get started.

About Elation Health

Elation Health's technology impacts primary care success. Supporting 32,000 clinicians caring for more than 16 million Americans, their EHR and billing solutions deliver high-value personalized care. The focus on the clinician experience has helped the platform become the most trusted and highest-rated on the market. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and X.

