Nsight Health Welcomes New Executives as Company Sees Impressive Year-Over-Year Growth

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nsight Health is excited to announce the addition of two accomplished professionals to its executive team: Juan Gonzalez and Harry L. Leider, MD, MBA, FACPE. This strategic expansion comes on the heels of significant year-over-year growth, solidifying Nsight Health's position as a key player in the healthcare industry.

Juan, joining as Chief Customer Officer, brings over 20 years of experience in Customer Service Experience, where he has excelled in driving operational efficiencies and delivering cutting-edge solutions to ensure customer satisfaction and reduce churn. Harry, becoming Chief Medical Officer, has over 25 years of experience, serving some of the largest brands in the industry including Walgreens, as a senior healthcare executive and board member for various innovative healthcare companies.

"Nsight Health is at an exciting tipping point where market demand for our solutions is soaring," said Michael Ciullo, Founder and CEO of Nsight Health. "The addition of Juan and Harry to our executive team comes at a pivotal moment. Their expertise will be instrumental as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation within RPM, CCM, solving the Patient Care Intelligence gap offering a complete picture of each patient's story. Our growth trajectory is accelerating, and with these new additions, we are well-positioned to lead the way."

Nsight Health's remarkable growth is attributed to its relentless focus on delivering unparalleled value to healthcare providers and patients. The company has expanded its product offerings and strategically leveraged key partnerships and innovative technologies to enhance its market presence.

"We are pulling multiple levers to drive our expansion, from advancing our technology platform to exploring new market segments. The involvement of our new executives will only strengthen our ability to meet the increasing demand," added Ciullo. "This is just the beginning, and with the talent we have onboard, the future of Nsight Health looks bright. We are well on our way to fixing what is broken and offering peace of mind to millions."

Nsight Health is the leader in providing advanced solutions in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) which fall under Patient Care Intelligence. The company is committed to offering peace of mind through innovative technologies that enhance patient outcomes and optimize care management.

