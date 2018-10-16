NSI's Insight: Seeing Beneath The Surface

ROGERS, Minn., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Star Imaging produces educational video clips promoting the benefits of Non-Destructive testing.

North Star Imaging has released its second episode of its educational video series, iNSIght. These videos are meant to highlight the capabilities of industrial Digital Radiography (DR) and Computed Tomography (CT) when looking into product failure or to assess product quality.

NSI's iNSIght is an educational video series on the use of industrial Computed Tomography to aid in quality testing and inspection. Watch Episodes 1 & 2 to learn more and subscribe to future videos.

Wes Wren, Global Sales Director for NSI says "our technology allows you to see beneath the surface of a part or component without needing to take the component apart when looking into product failure or to assess product quality."

Each series will focus on a component/part for deeper study by the host, Dave Johnson, and the X-ray application engineer scanning the part, Nate DeRoo. Together, they go through the capabilities of X-ray inspection technology, what type of X-ray inspection was used for the particular part, how long a typical scan takes for that part, and end with the reconstructed data and what potential issues it reveals about the part. Click here to watch episodes of iNSIght http://bit.ly/2IXf11C.

