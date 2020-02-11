NSK Expands Linear Actuator Line With Electrified Monocarrier

NSK Automation – with Sanyo Denki – delivers Electrified Monocarriers for Quick Shipment.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NSK is introducing the MCE Electrified Monocarrier series, with a focus on simplifying design, optimizing performance and increasing operational efficiency. The MCE – Electrified Monocarrier – linear actuator is a pre-assembled, motorized actuator created to accelerate product development and machine uptime, by including all components in one standard part number. In partnership with Sanyo Denki America, US-based NSK Mechatronic Engineers pre-selected NSK Monocarrier Linear Actuator with Sanyo Denki's motors (stepper or servo) to ensure operational and design efficiency.

For more information on the new electrified monocarrier linear actuator, visit NSK Americas/MC.

In addition, NSK is also expanding the Monocarrier quick-ship program. Sizes will include MCM/MCE 03, MCM/MCE 05, and MCM/MCE 06. A 4-6-week lead time, with a maximum order quantity of 15 units, will be offered with additional strokes and leads starting Q1 2020.

"We hope this partnership, expanded offering and quick-ship will ease the burden on our customers and help them pioneer the next technology while maximizing overall equipment effectiveness at their plant. Our MCE Electrified Actuator incorporates systems thinking to deliver a fully optimized design that is pre-assembled and tested – all in one great package," said Nicole Villacorta, NSK Segment Manager for Automation.

NSK Monocarrier Linear Actuator dynamic load ratings have increased by 20%, which translates to a ball screw fatigue life increased of 73% per ISO standards. All NSK linear actuators come standard with the K1 lubrication unit, for maintenance-free operations of more than 5 years or 10,000 km.

In addition, NSK is introducing a new motor side-wrap kit, allowing parallel mounting of the motor to the Monocarrier. With left- and right-side configurations available, this kit reduces the overall length of the actuator. Additional inline motor brackets are available to connect the Monocarrier to different motor brands and sizes.

In addition to single-axis assembly, the Monocarrier can be combined into a 3-axis configuration, simply by adding combination brackets. Machined aluminum gantry plates are available to support rails for cantilevered Y-axis load conditions.

NSK will continue to offer the MCM standard series, interchangeable MCH series, and high-load TCH series actuators. Double carriage options for the MCM 05 and 06 will also be available in the quick ship program in early 2020.

MCE will be featured at ATX West in Anaheim, California, February 11-13, at booth 4247. On-site demos will include several NSK integrated mechatronic systems featuring linear actuators, ball screws, direct drive motors and more. Virtual Reality will also be featured to aide in learning more about NSK capabilities.

About NSK Automation

NSK Automation is a global manufacturer of motion and control systems. We have more than 100 years of experience serving customers in a variety of industries, from manufacturing to medical equipment. We offer a full selection of automation components, including megatorque motors, linear guides, ball and roller bearings, actuators, and monocarriers. We also work with clients to develop completely customized motion and control systems that meet their specific motion requirements and provide the maintenance and efficiency standards their operations need. Our skilled team can design and integrate the system, engineer specific applications, and even repair and maintain your automation equipment through the years to improve performance even more. If you're looking for motion systems and components that meet the high demands of medical imaging and equipment, contact NSK Automation today. www.nskautomation.com

