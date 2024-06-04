NSM Insurance Group Acquires Strategic Underwriters International

NSM's latest acquisition focuses on leading MGA in the facultative reinsurance market

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSM Insurance Group, a global specialty insurance provider with more than $1.8B in premium across 25+ niche insurance programs, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Strategic Underwriters International (SUI). Based in Doylestown, PA, SUI is the leading MGA in the casualty facultative reinsurance marketplace.

"We are thrilled to announce our latest strategic acquisition in the casualty facultative reinsurance space with SUI," said Bill McKernan, President of NSM Insurance Group. "SUI is a dynamic company with exceptional underwriting and a proven track record of consistently producing outstanding profitability for their key reinsurance partners. SUI is leading the way in facultative reinsurance, which is often an underserved category of the industry."

SUI offers facultative casualty reinsurance for several lines of business, including General Liability, Automobile Liability, Excess/Umbrella Liability and Workers' Compensation.

"Today is an exciting milestone as we join the NSM family of specialty insurance brands," said Bill Reichert, President of Strategic Underwriters International. "Over the past 10+ years, we have established SUI as a renowned leader in the reinsurance business based on our robust relationships and strong underwriting results. NSM has the cutting-edge resources and capacity to help our business grow by enhancing our offering to the insurance marketplace, including a focus on key product development, technology systems and AI initiatives."

Over the past 34 years, NSM has developed a winning formula for building the industry's most successful and sustainable insurance programs, consistently outperforming competitors and driving industry-leading growth and profitability. This latest acquisition complements NSM's robust portfolio of specialty insurance programs and brands for the commercial P&C industry and consumer insurance — backed by the company's state-of-the-art resources, including IT, data and analytics, operations, marketing, HR and finance.

About NSM Insurance Group

NSM Insurance Group is a global specialty insurance provider, exclusively focused on building successful insurance programs. For more than 30 years, NSM has been committed to delivering industry-specific insurance programs that help agents meet the unique needs of their customers and fuel market growth through innovative development, underwriting, distribution and claims expertise. The company has built more than $1.8 billion in premium across 25+ specialty insurance programs and brands around the world focused on collector cars; student health and travel; social services and behavioral health; addiction treatment; coastal condominiums; towing and garage; trucking; sports and fitness; professional liability for contractors, architects and engineers; habitational; commercial and residential contractors; medical stop-loss and managed care; staffing; and workers' compensation. For more information on NSM, visit nsminc.com.

