NSM Insurance Group Celebrates 2021 Rising Star Winners

Three emerging leaders at NSM land on the prestigious Insurance Business America list Tweet this

Jim Kilgallen is a senior program underwriter for ATP Insurance, NSM'S specialty insurance program focused exclusively on the behavioral healthcare market. Jim has been instrumental in growing ATP's premium by 40 percent over the past four years and is a trusted resource and mentor for his teammates.

Kyle McClellan is a risk management advisor and insurance broker for NSM's retail brokerage firm, NSM Insurance Brokers, one of the nation's leading insurance brokerages, offering a full suite of advisory services for specialty industries. Kyle created a niche following of school bus contractors — a significant growth opportunitiy for the firm — and has personally delivered 30 percent growth year-over-year.

Davis Howley, AU, AIS, AINS, is a program underwriter for NSM's Commercial Real Estate insurance program, HabPro Insurance, specializing in package and mono-line property for apartments and condominiums. Davis has launched creative, out-of-the-box solutions for agents with non-admitted condo and apartment risks.

"Jim, Kyle and Davis truly represent NSM's 30+ year history of building success for our company, agents and carrier partners," said Geof McKernan, CEO and Founder of NSM Insurance Group. "These Rising Star honorees are advancing the various niches of our business, mentoring those around them and seizing opportunities for growth at every turn. I am extremely proud of what they have accomplished and look forward to watching them harness their talent to deliver the best experience to our clients."

NSM is the industry's premier provider of specialty insurance programs and the company fuels market growth through innovative solutions for commercial and consumer markets, expert underwriting and unparalleled relationships with A+ rated carriers. To learn more about a career with NSM, please visit nsminc.com/careers.

About NSM Insurance Group

NSM Insurance Group is the nation's leading specialty insurance provider, exclusively focused on building successful insurance programs. For more than 30 years, NSM has been committed to delivering industry-specific insurance programs that help agents meet the unique needs of their customers and fuel market growth through innovative development, underwriting, distribution and claims management. The company has built more than $1 billion in premium across 25 specialty insurance programs and brands in the U.S. and U.K. focused on collector cars; pets; social services and behavioral health; addiction treatment; coastal condominiums; towing and garage; trucking; sports and fitness; professional liability for contractors, architects and engineers; habitational and E&S; staffing; and workers' compensation. For more information on NSM, visit www.nsminc.com.

Contact:

Leanne Scott Brown

[email protected]

SOURCE NSM Insurance Group

Related Links

http://www.nsminc.com

