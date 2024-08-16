NSM Insurance Group Completes Acquisition of AllClear and InsureandGo

Company adds to its growing travel insurance portfolio with two leading U.K. brands

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSM Insurance Group, a global specialty insurance provider with more than $1.8B in premium across 25+ niche insurance programs, today announced it has completed the acquisition of InsurEVO, which includes AllClear Travel insurance and InsureandGo — two of the most trusted and dominant travel insurance brands in the U.K.

NSM will bring the full power of its capacity, resources and technology to further grow these brands and position them as the world's most in-demand travel insurance platforms.

Company adds to its growing travel insurance portfolio with two leading U.K. brands Post this

"We are thrilled to officially welcome AllClear and InsureandGo to the NSM family," said Geof McKernan, CEO & Founder of NSM Insurance Group. "NSM is committed to the travel and student health insurance space and building out a robust portfolio of leading travel brands around the world. We are excited to partner with Chris Rolland to drive exceptional innovation and growth for AllClear and InsureandGo. We have tremendous confidence in his ability to lead these businesses and capitalize on competitive advantages."

Since 2000, millions of customers have relied on AllClear and InsureandGo for their travel insurance needs. These leading travel brands are committed to providing a seamless and effortless insurance journey for customers while maintaining award-winning customer service.

"Joining forces with NSM will bring significant value to our business and our customers," said Chris Rolland, Group CEO of AllClear and InsureandGo. "NSM will enable us to expand our offerings and leading-edge technology platforms to achieve our number one priority — delivering the best possible experience for our customers to meet their unique needs and to provide peace of mind."

For more information about NSM or for investment opportunities, please visit nsminc.com.

About NSM Insurance Group

NSM Insurance Group is a global specialty insurance provider, exclusively focused on building successful insurance programs. For more than 30 years, NSM has been committed to delivering industry-specific insurance programs that help agents meet the unique needs of their customers and fuel market growth through innovative development, underwriting, distribution and claims expertise. The company has built more than $1.8 billion in premium across 25+ specialty insurance programs and brands around the world focused on collector cars; student health and travel; social services and behavioral health; addiction treatment; coastal condominiums; community associations; towing and garage; trucking; sports and fitness; professional liability for architects, engineers and lawyers; habitational; commercial and residential contractors; medical stop loss and managed care; staffing; and workers' compensation. For more information on NSM, visit nsminc.com.

About The InsurEvo Group

InsurEvo comprises three key consumer brands, InsureandGo, AllClear and JustCover trading across U.K., Australia and Ireland. For more than 20 years, award-winning travel insurance specialist AllClear has helped cover more than three million policyholders — with customers across the U.K., Ireland and Australia. AllClear is passionate about enabling people to obtain specialist travel insurance whatever their medical condition or age. AllClear offers quality insurance with 5 Star Defaqto rated products and best-in-class service evidenced by 97% of 150,000+ Trustpilot reviews rating the team 'Great' or 'Excellent.' AllClear provides products, technology platforms and services for many national charities and household brands including Aviva, Direct Line, Diabetes U.K. and Motability. AllClear is the selected Travel Insurance Specialist scheme provider for the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) since 2011.

Media Contacts:

Leanne Scott Brown

NSM Insurance Group

[email protected]

Letitia Smith

AllClear Travel Insurance

[email protected]

SOURCE NSM Insurance Group