NSM's Sports & Wellness Insurance Partners with Positive Coaching Alliance

"PCA is an incredibly well-respected organization in the youth sports community and we are very excited to be working with Jim Thompson and his team," said Jayson DeMarco, Director of Sports & Wellness Insurance. "While PCA teaches coaches how to provide a risk-free environment for their athletes, our team covers the risks associated with youth sports organizations so all parties can reach their maximum potential."

"Setting kids up for the best possible experience playing sports is our first priority," said Jim Thompson PCA's Founder and CEO. "That's why we have teamed up with NSM Insurance Group's Sports & Wellness program to provide an additional resource for all those involved in youth and high school sports."

About Positive Coaching Alliance

Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) has partnered with roughly 3,500 schools and youth sports organizations nationwide to deliver live group workshops, online courses and books that help those involved in youth and high school sports create a positive, character-building youth sports culture. PCA is supported by a National Advisory Board, which includes National Spokesperson and 11-time NBA Champion Coach Phil Jackson—as well as other top coaches, athletes, leaders, and academics who share PCA's mission.

About NSM Insurance Group

For over 25 years, NSM Insurance Group has been an industry leader in the development, implementation, marketing and underwriting of industry-specific insurance programs. NSM earns over $500 million in annual premium, with programs that include social services and behavioral health; collector cars; workers' compensation; sports and fitness; microbreweries; and professional liability for architects and engineers. NSM is aggressively seeking to acquire additional niche-specific businesses and program managers. For more information, contact Bill McKernan, President, at 800-970-9877 ext. 111.

