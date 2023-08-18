NSN Employer Services, Inc. Welcomes Accomplished Attorney, Paula Mack, to Their Client Services Team

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSN Employer Services, Inc., a prominent third-party representative for employers in unemployment matters, is thrilled to announce the addition of Paula Mack to their team as an Attorney. With over 20 years of experience representing employers and claimants at unemployment compensation hearings, Paula Mack brings extensive expertise and a remarkable track record to NSN Employer Services, Inc.

Paula Mack - Director of Client Services

Having previously served as an Administrative Law Judge for the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Paula Mack holds unparalleled insights into the nuances of unemployment compensation appeals. This invaluable experience enables her to effectively represent NSN Employer Services, Inc.'s clients and provide them with the best possible outcomes during appeal hearings.

"Paula Mack joining NSN Employer Services, Inc. is a significant asset to our clients and team," said Jorie Cummis, CEO at NSN Employer Services, Inc. "Her dedication to meticulously preparing cases and her commitment to delivering exceptional results align perfectly with our company's mission. We are confident that her expertise will further enhance our ability to provide top-tier representation for employers in unemployment matters."

As an Attorney, Paula Mack has a proven track record of success in representing employers before the Texas Workforce Commission in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Austin, Texas. Furthermore, she has represented employers in multiple jurisdictions as a non-attorney representative in states such as Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Washington, Oregon, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, and Arkansas.

"I am excited to be part of the NSN Employer Services, Inc. team and continue advocating for our clients in unemployment compensation hearings," said Paula Mack. "Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to providing thorough and effective representation, and I look forward to continuing this tradition with NSN Employer Services, Inc."

Beyond representing employers, Paula Mack has also demonstrated her commitment to assisting claimants, including the self-employed, navigate the challenges of pandemic-related unemployment claims. Her comprehensive understanding of the Cares Act has allowed her to provide valuable support to both employers and claimants outside the hearing process.

