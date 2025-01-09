NSPJ Architects Announces Leadership Promotions

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NSPJ Architects, a full-service architecture and landscape architecture firm that specializes in creating lifestyle-rich environments, announced today the promotion of three team members -- Iris Abramof, Michael Mitchelson and Sara Wells – to the role of Associate. In this role, they will support the Board of Directors through enhanced leadership within the firm.

Iris Abramof, Michael Mitchelson and Sara Wells were promoted to Associates at NSPJ Architects.

Abramof joined NSPJ in 2016, and manages a broad range of projects, focusing on multifamily, senior living, commercial and mixed-use. In her work, Iris strives to maximize the functionality of compact spaces. She's passionate about creating vibrant communities through new development and the rehabilitation of existing and historic buildings. Her recent projects include: The Steadman, Alto, Gleason and Evren Apartments.

Mitchelson specializes in multifamily, commercial and adaptive re-use projects. He joined NSPJ in 2015 and brings both a passion for design and a commitment to delivering quality and attentive service to our valued clients. Recent projects are: HiTone Lofts, The OsLo and Gaslamp Apartments.

Wells came to NSPJ in 2012 and focuses mainly on multifamily, mixed-use and hospitality design. Wells enjoys the complexity of those types of projects and the intricate balance between commercial and residential design. Recent projects include: 531 Grand, Briarcliff TownePlace Suites, Trilogy, CORE 2 and Hilltop Farms.

In addition, NSPJ Architects recently relocated its headquarters to the Meadowbrook Office Building at 9415 Nall Ave, Suite 300, Prairie Village, KS 66207. The relocation allows NSPJ to accommodate continued growth, as well as create a dynamic and highly collaborative environment for valued clients and team members.

ABOUT NSPJ ARCHITECTS

Headquartered in Prairie Village, Kan., NSPJ Architects is a full-service firm that specializes in luxury residential design, landscape design, land planning, commercial and sustainable design. Since 1961, our award-winning Architects have been creating timeless designs with distinctive detail and proportion with a legacy of design excellence. Our client-focused approach and extensive experience enables us to listen to a client's needs and accomplish their vision. www.nspjarch.com

Contact: Elizabeth McKinley, [email protected], 913.831.1415

SOURCE NSPJ Architects