NSPJ Architects Unveils New Logo

New Logo and Colors Represent Firm's Commitment to Design Excellence, Distinct Details and Client-Focused Service

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSPJ Architects, a full-service architecture and landscape architecture firm specializing in creating lifestyle-rich environments, has unveiled a new logo reflecting its long-standing tradition of design excellence with distinctive details. The new look and feel builds on a legacy of designs that are inspired, holistic and innovative in residentially-focused environments.

The logo and brand colors are being launched ahead of the firm's move to the Meadowbrook Office Building in July. The relocation of NSPJ's headquarters will allow the firm to accommodate continued growth, as well as create a new and dynamic environment for valued clients and associates.

"We are proud of our long history of shaping the architectural landscape in Kansas City – and throughout the nation," said Tim Homburg, co-president of NSPJ. "NSPJ's new logo embodies our commitment to creating timeless designs now and in the future. We strive to create permanence in design in all our projects, applying classical design principles to varied styles for unique and custom design."

"NSPJ's new logo, font and color palette build on our reputation of 63 years of experience in residential, landscape, commercial and mixed-use spaces," said Clint Evans, co-president of NSPJ. "This mark embodies NSPJ, representing the creativity and distinct details we bring to every project, reaffirming our commitment to design excellence and client-focused service."

About the New Look and Feel

New Logo: As a representation of the firm, its people and brand, the new logo refers to NSPJ's roots in residential design, its design approach and commitment to a holistic, creative and innovative approach to design. The lowercase letters in the logo for NSPJ represent humility, as the firm gratefully approaches all projects with a client focus and culture of collaboration with both the client and team members.

New Brand Colors: The new colors in the logo further reflect NSPJ's core values. The color "Black" stands for elegance and a legacy of design excellence. The "Arch Blue" and other blue shades in the color palette represent integrity and trustworthiness. The red in the linework of the logo represents strength in relationships and design.



NSPJ's new look and feel launched this May and will be incorporated into our marketing, communications and branding.

ABOUT NSPJ ARCHITECTS

Headquartered in Prairie Village, Kan., NSPJ Architects is a full-service firm that specializes in luxury residential design, landscape design, land planning, commercial and sustainable design. With more than 60 years of experience, our award-winning architects create timeless designs with distinctive detail and proportion with a legacy of design excellence. Our client-focused approach and extensive experience enables us to listen to a client's needs and accomplish their vision. Learn more at www.nspjarch.com .

Contact: Elizabeth McKinley, [email protected], 913.831.1415

