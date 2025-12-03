NSRI launches study of emergent technologies to help protect warfighters from gamma radiation

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) at the University of Nebraska has launched a study for the Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Nuclear Deterrence, Chemical, and Biological Defense Policy and Programs (OASW ND-CBD) to understand emergent technologies that could offer warfighters increased protection from gamma radiation.

OASW ND-CBD serves as the U.S. Department of War (DOW) lead for Radiological and Nuclear Defense Capability Development (RNDCD), which aims to efficiently deliver modern, innovative capabilities to the Joint Force.

Through a one-year, $288k project, NSRI will conduct a literature review and technology assessment to help the DOW leverage existing and next-generation capabilities for shielding from and delivering medical countermeasures against gamma radiation effects.

"As a DOW-designated University Affiliated Research Center (UARC), NSRI is in a unique position to provide an objective overview of the leading-edge tech that may be of critical use for our warfighters," said Maj. Gen., USAF (Ret.) Rick Evans, NSRI executive director. "We are a trusted partner to the federal government and a strategic resource the DOW calls upon to gain this type of independent analysis."

Dr. Terry Thiem, NSRI director for medical countermeasures, is leading the study. Given recent significant advances, including innovations in nanocomposites and medical countermeasures, the DOW can incorporate new technology into personal protective equipment (PPE) to survive, campaign and prevail in a radiological and nuclear environment, he said.

With colleagues, Dr. Thiem will deliver a comprehensive study that summarizes the current state of science that may be available and makes recommendations for an integrated, innovative solution to protect the joint warfighter from the effects of gamma radiation.

"Assessing the current state-of-the-art in protection is the first step to developing solutions, which may include an entirely new physical suit," Dr. Thiem said. "The data we collect will be used to help define the specifications and composition of radiation PPE that is vital to keeping our warfighters safe."

About the National Strategic Research Institute

The National Strategic Research Institute (NSRI) at the University of Nebraska helps ensure the United States' safety and preparedness against strategic threats through research and development. Established in 2012, NSRI is one of 15 University Affiliated Research Centers (UARCs) designated by the U.S. Department of War. The nonprofit institute is sponsored by United States Strategic Command and affiliated with the University of Nebraska System of four campuses. NSRI connects leading scientists and collegiate students with federal agencies to deliver novel research, technology, training and expertise for strategic deterrence and countering weapons of mass destruction. nsri.nebraska.edu

