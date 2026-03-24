NSS Labs Appoints Industry Veteran Dominick Delfino as Executive Advisor

Will provide strategic guidance as company expands its testing capabilities for AI-driven cybersecurity.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NSS Labs, the leading authority in independent cybersecurity product validation, today announced the appointment of Dominick Delfino as Executive Advisor. A seasoned technology leader with more than 25 years of experience at Google Cloud, Nutanix, Pure Storage, and Cisco, Delfino will provide strategic guidance to the NSS Labs leadership team as the company expands its testing capabilities for the next generation of AI-driven cybersecurity.

Delfino joins NSS Labs at a pivotal moment for enterprises, where the rise of sophisticated, automated threats has made independent, real-world validation of security efficacy more critical than ever.

Most recently, Delfino served as Global Vice President of Cybersecurity Sales at Google Cloud, where he led the global go-to-market strategy for the company's security portfolio, including the integration of Mandiant. His distinguished career also includes serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Nutanix and Pure Storage, as well as holding senior leadership roles at VMware and Cisco.

"Dominick is a distinguished leader in the technology and security space," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of NSS Labs. "His experience scaling global organizations and his deep understanding of the cloud and security landscape from his time at Google Cloud and VMware will be invaluable. Dominick understands exactly what enterprise customers need, and his guidance will be instrumental as we grow our enterprise programs."

"Throughout my career, I've witnessed how difficult it is for organizations to separate marketing claims from actual security performance," said Delfino. "NSS Labs has always stood for transparency and data-driven truth in a crowded marketplace. I am thrilled to be helping the team scale and ensure that enterprises have the right tools to deliver independent, real-world validation of their security controls."

As Executive Advisor, Delfino will focus on accelerating NSS Labs global sales, enhancing strategic partnerships, and aligning the company's roadmap with the rapidly shifting requirements of AI.

About NSS Labs

NSS Labs delivers research-backed insights through its advanced testing platforms, empowering enterprises, security vendors, and service providers to make informed, evidence-based cybersecurity decisions. By handling the heavy lifting of testing for effectiveness, performance, and suitability, NSS Labs helps clients move beyond assumptions to gain actionable clarity. Its auditing and governance services offer continuous assurance that deployed security technologies are performing as expected, protecting investments and supporting accountability. For more information visit nsslabs.com

SOURCE NSS Labs