NSSC INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Napco Security Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Sep 19, 2024, 16:00 ET

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. ("Napco" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NSSC).

Investigation Details

On September 5, 2024, Fuzzy Panda Research published a report about Napco alleging that the Company has engaged in financial manipulation and accounting fraud. Specifically, the report alleges, "We interviewed former employees, competitors, and industry leaders who repeatedly cast doubt on Napco's reported financials and corroborated one another." Following this news, Napco stock dropped.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Napco securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/NSSC.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

