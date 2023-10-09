NSSC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES

Oct. 9, 2023

Frank R. Cruz

fraud

Class Period: November 7, 2022 – August 18, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 30, 2023

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Napco failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding COGS and inventory; (2) Napco downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) Napco's unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included "certain errors" such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, Napco would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

