NSSF Commends Indiana Gov. Mike Braun for Protecting Firearm Retailers, Ranges from Zoning Discrimination

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, commends Indiana Gov. Mike Braun for signing a law prohibiting local governments from weaponizing zoning regulations to prevent firearm retailers and ranges from operating in areas already approved for commercial use. The NSSF-priority bill, Indiana's Senate Enrolled Act (SEA) 176, was signed by Gov. Braun earlier this year and a ceremonial signing is scheduled for late April. The bill was led by State Sen. Jim Tomes and State Rep. Ben Smaltz.

"The passage of Senate Enrolled Act 176 into law is a vital step to ensuring that law-abiding gun owners have access to safe and state-of-the-art shooting ranges and firearm retail locations," explained Chris Lee, NSSF's Director of Government Relations – State Affairs. "This law will safeguard ranges and retailers from antigun agenda-driven weaponization of local zoning authorities. These establishments, which are necessary to the exercise of Second Amendment rights, are too often relegated to back corners of industrial parks and country roads that are inconvenient to access for most consumers, including hunters and law enforcement. NSSF is grateful to the Indiana legislature and Governor Braun for ensuring these ranges and retailers are protected so Hoosiers can safely and lawfully exercise their Second Amendment rights."

For existing shooting ranges, SEA 176 clarifies that work such as maintenance, repairs, modernization, etc., is treated as an already permitted use and does not require a new permit. It prohibits local governments from conditioning permits on terms such as annexation and requires local governments to act in a timely manner when approving permits for ranges.

For new indoor ranges, SEA 176 establishes that indoor shooting ranges are permitted in areas that are zoned for commercial, industrial or agricultural use without special hearings or approvals by local governments, with limited exceptions. The range must be built in a way that ensures projectiles are contained within the facility and that noise will not significantly impact adjacent properties.

For new firearm retailers, SEA 176 defines a "retail sporting goods store" as one that is primarily engaged in the retail of new sporting goods classified under NAICS 45110, which includes "gun shops" and "sporting goods stores." Firearm retailers will generally be permitted on any parcel zoned for commercial use, with limited exceptions.

Indiana's SEA 176 will go into effect on July 1, 2026.

About NSSF

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

SOURCE NATIONAL SHOOTING SPORTS FOUNDATION