NSSF LAUNCHES NEW PROJECT CHILDSAFE WEBSITE--A COMPREHENSIVE FIREARM SAFETY RESOURCE AND EDUCATIONAL PLATFORM

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, has re-launched ProjectChildSafe.org, a newly redesigned website with comprehensive educational materials and practical resources for gun owners on how to securely store firearms when not in use to prevent firearm accidents, suicides and thefts.

NSSF Project ChildSafe Logo (PRNewsfoto/NSSF)

The site has a new, modern look and enhanced site navigation, and will continue to serve as a comprehensive online resource hub for a variety of audiences looking for firearm safety educational materials. The new Project ChildSafe® website features downloadable toolkits for parents of young children and teens, hunters, law enforcement officers, safety instructors, educators, non-profit groups, organizational supporters and more – equipping them with easy-to-use secure storage resources and tools to discuss firearm safety with their families and communities. Some of the site's key features include:

"Offering free educational resources to demonstrate the importance of firearm safety and to encourage secure firearm storage are vital aspects of our program's success, "said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO and Chairman of the Project ChildSafe Foundation. "We are always looking for new ways to provide our partners with resources to promote responsible gun ownership – this new site will play an important role in educating gun owners and helping to prevent firearm accidents, thefts and misuse."

"No one wants their firearms accessed by an unsupervised child or a teen or adult in crisis," said Bill Brassard, NSSF's Senior Director of Communications. "The new website educates gun owners on options for safe, responsible storage, which is the number one way to help prevent firearm accidents, suicides and thefts."

As always, gun owners can request a free firearm safety kit on the website, which includes a free cable-style gun lock. Law enforcement partners can request locks for their communities through the law enforcement gun lock request form. The safety kits are provided to law enforcement agencies across the country at no cost – NSSF provides these locks as a public service, including the cost of shipping.

Project ChildSafe is the largest and most comprehensive firearm safety education program in the US, created for gun owners, by gun owners. Since its launch in 1999, Project ChildSafe has distributed more than 41 million firearm safety kits that include a gun lock and partnered with more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies across the country to promote secure firearm storage practices. As the program celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, NSSF and Project ChildSafe remain committed to educating and providing resources to gun owners and non-gun owners alike.

Individuals and organizations can contact Project ChildSafe or visit ProjectChildSafe.org for more information on secure firearm storage, learn how to get a free gun lock, inquire about partnering with the program or donate to support Project ChildSafe's efforts.

About Project ChildSafe: NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, launched Project ChildSafe in 1999 (originally as Project HomeSafe). Since 1999, the program has provided more than 41 million free firearm safety kits and gun locks to firearm owners in all 50 states through partnerships with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country. That's in addition to the more than 70 million free locking devices manufacturers have included, and continue to include, with new firearms sold since 1998. While helping to prevent accidents among children is a focus, Project ChildSafe is intended to help adults practice greater firearm safety in the home. More information is available at projectchildsafe.org.

About NSSF: NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

SOURCE NATIONAL SHOOTING SPORTS FOUNDATION