NSSF PRAISES WYOMING GOV. MARK GORDON FOR PROTECTING SECOND AMENDMENT PRIVACY

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, praised Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon for signing the NSSF-supported Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act, Senate File 105. This law protects the privacy and sensitive financial information of people purchasing firearms, firearm parts and ammunition in Wyoming.

The law prohibits credit card processors from using firearm or firearm-related Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) when citizens make lawful retail purchases of firearms, firearm parts or ammunition with credit cards. The law also prohibits government or private entities from keeping any registry of privately-owned firearms or the owners of those firearms created or maintained through the use of a firearm-retailer specific MCC.

"Wyoming is showing, again, that 'woke' Wall Street gun control ideas won't infringe on the rights of its citizens. Free exercise of Second Amendment rights can only be assured when leaders step in to guarantee those lawfully purchasing firearms and ammunition can do so without interference from financial institutions colluding with government agencies," said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President & General Counsel. "NSSF thanks Governor Gordon for signing the Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act to protect the rights and privacy of Wyoming citizens. No American should fear being placed on a government watchlist simply for exercise their Constitutionally-protected rights to keep and bear arms."

NSSF worked closely with Wyoming legislators to protect private and legal firearm and ammunition purchases from political exploitation. The Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act is designed to protect the privacy of lawful and private firearm and ammunition purchases from being abused for political purposes by corporate financial service providers and unlawful government search and seizure of legal and private financial transactions.

The U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) admitted to U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) in a letter that it violated the Fourth Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens that protect against illegal search and seizure when it collected the credit card purchase history from banks and credit card companies of individuals who purchased firearms and ammunition in the days surrounding Jan. 6, 2020. Treasury's FinCEN had no cause, and sought the information without a warrant, to place these law-abiding citizens on a government watchlist only because they exercised their Second Amendment rights to lawfully purchase firearms and ammunition.

The idea of a firearm-retailer specific MCC was borne from antigun New York Times' columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin and Amalgamated Bank, which has been called "The Left's Private Banker" and bankrolls the Democratic National Committee and several antigun politicians. Amalgamated Bank lobbied the Swiss-based International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for the code's creation. NSSF has called on Congress to investigate Amalgamated Bank's role in manipulating the ISO standard setting process.

Sorkin admitted creating a firearm-retailer specific MCC would be a first step to creating a national firearm registry, which is forbidden by federal law.

Wyoming joins Indiana, Utah, Florida, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Texas and West Virginia with laws protecting citizens' Second Amendment privacy. Several other states are considering similar legislation. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik introduced H.R. 7450, the NSSF-supported Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. California's Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law requiring the use of a firearm-retailer specific MCC and Colorado is considering similar legislation.

