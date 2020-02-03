NSSF, Project ChildSafe Help Promote Firearms Safety In Denver

Central to the effort are the free Project ChildSafe firearm safety kits, which include a gun lock, provided by NSSF as part of its national Project ChildSafe program. Locks and educational materials will be available from the Denver Police Department and other locations throughout the city.

"We're thrilled to support this effort because safely and securely storing firearms when not in use works – it's a real solution to help keep communities safer," said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF's CEO and President. "In recent years, fatal firearms accidents have dropped to historic lows. That's a trend we'd like to see continue; that starts with a community-shared responsibility and emphasis on education and safety training, helping to prevent accidents, theft and suicide."

In addition to the gun locks, Project ChildSafe also provides a library of resources on a number of gun safety topics, including secure storage options, safe storage and suicide prevention and how to have "the talk" about firearms safety with children. The program's website has many other gun safety resources available for various audiences with different needs and uses.

Last year, NSSF's Project ChildSafe marked its 20th anniversary of promoting firearms safety nationwide. For more than two decades, NSSF has partnered with law enforcement and other organizations in all 50 states to distribute more than 38 million free firearm safety kits, including gun locks.

For more information, please visit ProjectChildSafe.org.

About Project ChildSafe: NSSF, the trade association of the firearms industry, launched Project ChildSafe in 1999 (originally as Project HomeSafe). Since 1999, the program has provided more than 38 million free firearm safety kits and gun locks to firearm owners in all 50 states through partnerships with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country. That's in addition to the more than 70 million free locking devices manufacturers have included, and continue to include, with new firearms sold since 1998. While helping to prevent accidents among children is a focus, Project ChildSafe is intended to help adults practice greater firearm safety in the home. More information is available at projectchildsafe.org.

About NSSF: The National Shooting Sports Foundation is the trade association for the firearms industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearms retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

