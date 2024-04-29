NSSF Project ChildSafe Program Celebrates 25 Years; Announces $250,000 Fundraising Goal for Firearm Safety

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 25-year anniversary of Project ChildSafe®, the firearm safety and education program of NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association. Since its inception, Project ChildSafe has raised awareness about safely handling and securely storing firearms when not in use, along with educating children about firearm safety.

As part of recognizing this milestone, NSSF aims to raise $250,000 over the next year to provide more free gun locks and educational materials to gun owners across the country.

Since its inception, Project ChildSafe has raised awareness about safely handling and securely storing firearms . . . . Post this NSSF Project ChildSafe Logo (PRNewsfoto/NSSF)

Started in 1999, Project ChildSafe began in just five cities in the U.S. and has grown to serve all 50 states and the five U.S. territories. To date, Project ChildSafe has distributed more than 41 million safety kits, which include a cable-style gun-locking device and educational brochures available at no cost to gun owners. The firearm safety kits are distributed through partnerships with more than 15,000 local law enforcement agencies and 13,000 organizational partners.

"For 25 years, Project ChildSafe has operated on both the national and local levels to provide genuine firearm safety solutions to communities that need them most," said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO. "Since its launch, fatal firearm accidents have dropped to historic lows. The program also aims to prevent firearm thefts and suicide."

"Prevention can be challenging to measure, but over the years we've heard stories firsthand of how our safety kits have saved lives by preventing accidents and suicides," said Bill Brassard, NSSF's Senior Communications Director. "Project ChildSafe continues to evolve and expand its resources, adding materials on mental health, suicide prevention and assisting parents with having conversations about gun safety with their children."

To commemorate this exciting milestone in Project ChildSafe's history, NSSF has set a new goal to raise $250,000 in funding for the program over the next year, which will support the development and availability of new educational resources, gun locks and city-level firearm safety coalitions in communities with particularly high rates of firearm-related accidents and suicides.

Individual supporters and organizations are invited to donate to Project ChildSafe. Project ChildSafe is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and all donations to the organization are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.

To donate, go to projectchildsafe.org/donate/25th-anniversary.

Project ChildSafe's 25-Year History

https://projectchildsafe.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/PCS-25YearTimeline.pdf

About Project ChildSafe: NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, launched Project ChildSafe in 1999 (originally as Project HomeSafe). Since 1999, the program has provided more than 41 million free firearm safety kits and gun locks to firearm owners in all 50 states through partnerships with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country. That's in addition to the more than 70 million free locking devices manufacturers have included, and continue to include, with new firearms sold since 1998. While helping to prevent accidents among children is a focus, Project ChildSafe is intended to help adults practice greater firearm safety in the home. More information is available at projectchildsafe.org.

About NSSF: NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

SOURCE NATIONAL SHOOTING SPORTS FOUNDATION