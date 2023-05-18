NSSF Recognizes Former Sheriff U.S. Representative John Rutherford in Congress During National Police Week 2023

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, recognized former sheriff and U.S. Congressman John Rutherford (R-Fla.) as a Real Solutions.® Champion during National Police Week 2023. Rep. Rutherford was presented the award for his contributions to keeping communities safe during his law enforcement and Congressional career. Congressman Rutherford embodies the ethos of NSSF's Real Solutions. Safer Communities.® campaign to ensure firearms remain beyond the reach of those who cannot be trusted to possess them while respecting and preserving Second Amendment rights.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) is given the NSSF Real Solutions Champion award by NSSF's Larry Keane in Washington, D.C.

"NSSF is proud to recognize Congressman John Rutherford for dedicating his life to serving and protecting his communities – first while wearing a badge to enforce laws in Florida counties and presently by representing his district in Congress," said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "NSSF's Real Solutions campaign focuses on firearm industry-led efforts to improve community safety by ensuring firearms remain beyond the reach of prohibited individuals and those suffering through suicidal ideations or a mental health crisis. These programs save lives, reduce crime and make our communities safer while respecting the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. Congressman Rutherford lives those values of service to protect and preserve life in our communities while guaranteeing constitutional rights."

NSSF's Real Solutions. Safer Communities. campaign creates safer communities through proven partnerships with law enforcement, elected officials and community leaders. The programs include:

Project ChildSafe® – a partner program with law enforcement in all 50 states and five U.S. territories that has distributed over 40 million free firearm safety kits, including locking devices to ensure firearms are secured when not in use.





Operation Secure Store® – a partner program with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to improve security at firearm retailers to deter firearm burglaries and robberies.





Don't Lie for the Other GuyTM – an ATF-partner program to warn the public against the crime of "straw purchasing" a firearm for someone who can't legally do so on their own.





FixNICS® – the firearm industry-led effort to ensure all disqualifying background information is submitted to the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS).





Suicide Prevention – NSSF's partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to encourage gun owners to have a "brave conversation" and intervene before a moment of crisis to prevent suicide by firearm.

Congressman Rutherford introduced the NSSF-supported bipartisan Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) Protection Act, H.R. 2620, which would strengthen and enhance criminal penalties for thefts of firearms from federally licensed firearm retailers. This legislation sends a strong message to those violent criminals engaging in these illicit activities and helps provide for safer communities, assists law enforcement and protects the livelihoods of firearm retailers.

About NSSF

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

SOURCE National Shooting Sports Foundation