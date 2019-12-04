NSSF Releases Firearms Production Figures

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Shooting Sports Foundation® (NSSF®), the firearms industry trade association, released the 2017 Firearms Production Report to members. The report compiles the most up to date information based on data sourced from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' (ATF's) Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Export Reports (AFMER). Key findings for public release showed:

The estimated total number of firearms in civilian possession from 1986-2018 is 422.9 million , according to data reported in the ATF's Firearms Commerce Report in the United States 2019 report and including the preliminary 2018 Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Exportation Report (AFMER) figures.

, according to data reported in the ATF's Firearms Commerce Report in the United States 2019 report and including the preliminary 2018 Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Exportation Report (AFMER) figures. 17,740,000 Modern Sporting Rifles are in private ownership today.

Modern Sporting Rifles are in private ownership today. More than half (54%) of all rifles produced in 2017 were modern sporting rifles.

In 2017, 7,901,218 total firearms were produced and imported. Of those, 4,411,923 were pistols and revolvers, 2,821,945 were rifles and 667,350 were shotguns.

total firearms were produced and imported. Of those, were pistols and revolvers, were rifles and were shotguns. An interim 2018 estimate showed a total 7,660,772 total firearms were produced and imported. Of those 4,277,971 were pistols and revolvers, 2,846,757 were rifles and 535,994 were shotguns. Those are interim reports and will be updated as complete information becomes available.

total firearms were produced and imported. Of those were pistols and revolvers, were rifles and were shotguns. Those are interim reports and will be updated as complete information becomes available. Firearms-ammunition manufacturing accounted for nearly 12,000 employees producing over $4.1 billion in goods shipped in 2017. An estimated 8.1 billion rounds, of all calibers and gauges, were produced in 2018 for the U.S. market.

"These figures show the industry that America has a strong desire to continue to purchase firearms for lawful purposes," said Joe Bartozzi, President of the National Shooting Sports Foundation. "The Modern Sporting Rifle continues to be the most popular centerfire rifle sold in America today and is clearly a commonly-owned firearm with more than 17 million in legal private ownership today. The continued popularity of handguns demonstrates a strong interest by Americans to protect themselves and their homes, and to participate in the recreational shooting sports."

The report also shows that as lawful firearms ownership in America continues to grow, criminal and unintentional misuse of firearms is falling. During the 25-year period covered in this report (1993–2017) the violent crime rate has decreased by 48.6 percent and unintentional firearm-related fatalities have declined by 68 percent.

