NSSF Statement on Montana U.S. Senate Candidate Tim Sheehy and Unsubstantiated Firearm Mishandling Allegations

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, has seen in recent days media repeat an unsubstantiated allegation the Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy mishandled a firearm, resulting in personal injury to himself. The fact that this months-old and unproven allegation is resurfacing in the closing days of a hotly-contested election is unsurprising, given the current state of politics and hyperbolic rhetoric that has come to characterize our political contests.

NSSF has examined the facts, as presented by media reporting, and offers the following observations based on the design, safety features and protocols, and caliber of the firearm Mr. Sheehy was carrying at the time of the alleged incident in Glacier National Park in October of 2015.

"The proper way to carry a single action Colt .45 revolver is with the hammer down on an empty chamber to prevent an unintended discharge should the firearm be accidentally dropped or fall. Based on the facts as we understand them, the park ranger found the revolver with the hammer down on an empty chamber. Therefore, it would appear Mr. Sheehy was following proper gun safety protocol. In which case, the revolver could not have discharged a round unintentionally even if it was accidentally dropped or fell," said Lawrence G. Keane, Senior Vice President and General Counsel for NSSF – The Firearm Industry Trade Association.

"Additionally, modern firearms are designed to industry standards to withstand abusive mishandling to prevent them from discharging unintentionally if dropped," Keane added. "A point-blank discharge of a Colt .45 round would have caused extensive – and obvious – damage to Mr. Sheehy's arm and would have required immediate medical attention, possibly including surgery, of the gunshot wound. If Mr. Sheehy were actually shot at Glacier as is alleged, it is unimaginable he would walk out of the hospital just a few hours later. For these reasons, we believe the allegation, as reported by the media, that Tim Sheehy's single action Colt .45 revolver discharged when it fell or was dropped striking him in his arm is false and inaccurate."

