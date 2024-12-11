NSSF's Project ChildSafe and Local Leaders Launch "Project ChildSafe Louisville" to Promote Firearm Safety

NSSF and partners to distribute 6,000 free gun locks to Kentucky residents to encourage secure firearm storage and help prevent accidents

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NSSF®, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, and its Project ChildSafe® program today announced the launch of "Project ChildSafe Louisville" in collaboration with Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman, Mayor Craig Greenberg, the Louisville Metro Police Department and various state and city leaders and local organizations. The comprehensive citywide initiative aims to promote responsible firearm ownership and secure firearm storage practices across the community to prevent accidents, thefts and misuse, including suicide.

NSSF Project ChildSafe Logo (PRNewsfoto/NSSF)

"Secure firearm storage is a critical step in protecting our communities from accidents and keeping them safer," said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO. "That's why we're honored to be working with so many partners to give away thousands of gun locks and educational materials across the city. Firearm accidents are preventable — our hope is that what begins here in Louisville will spread across the region and entire state of Kentucky to help raise awareness of how gun owners can practice secure firearm storage in the home and in vehicles."

"We've all seen and heard the news about Aubree Goss, the three-year-old girl who lost her life here in Louisville when she found an unsecured gun," said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. "Her death was preventable, and we can honor her memory by making sure this kind of tragedy never happens in our city again. I am calling on our community to join this effort and safely secure any guns in your home."

Additional Background

During a press conference at the Louisville Metro Police Department Third Division headquarters, city officials and local leaders gathered to emphasize the importance of simple, everyday actions gun owners can take to help prevent firearm-related accidents, thefts and suicides. Following the press conference, five gun lock distribution events were held throughout the community, allowing Louisville residents to pick up free Project ChildSafe® gun locks and learn about other secure storage devices at local sites, no questions asked.

"The Office of the Attorney General is committed to protecting families," said Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman. "We're grateful for the collaboration with NSSF, Project ChildSafe, and all our partners in this important effort."

Project ChildSafe Communities is a nationwide program of the NSSF, focused on promoting responsible firearm ownership and storage. The program works closely with local leaders and organizations to address each community's unique needs and help spread firearm safety messages through trusted local channels.

In addition to Kentucky AG Russell Coleman, Mayor Craig Greenberg and the LMPD, partners include:

State Representative Ken Fleming

State Representative Keturah Herron

State Senator David Yates

Louisville Deputy Chief of Police Emily McKinley

Whitney/Strong Organization

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Kentucky

NAMI Louisville

Maryhurst

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

Wood's Armory, LLC

Bud's Gun Shop

Obsidian Sportsman & Defense Club – NAAGA

Women for Gun Rights

League of Kentucky Sportsmen

NSSF's Project ChildSafe has delivered more than 6,000 cable gun locks and educational materials to local partners for distribution among Louisville residents at no cost. A digital and outdoor advertising campaign will also run throughout the city, providing residents with information on where to obtain free gun locks and emphasizing the importance of secure firearm storage.

For more information on Project ChildSafe Communities and how to get involved, visit projectchildsafe.org.

About Project ChildSafe: NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association, launched Project ChildSafe in 1999 (originally as Project HomeSafe). Since 1999, the program has provided more than 41 million free firearm safety kits that include gun locks to firearm owners in all 50 states through partnerships with thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country. That's in addition to the more than 70 million free locking devices manufacturers have included, and continue to include, with new firearms sold since 1998. While helping to prevent accidents among children is a focus, Project ChildSafe is intended to help adults practice greater firearm safety in the home. More information is available at projectchildsafe.org.

About NSSF: NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen's organizations and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org.

