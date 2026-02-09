NSSL Names Kristina Harrison Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate North American Growth Strategy

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Shunt Service Ltd. (NSSL) today announced the appointment of Kristina Harrison as Chief Growth Officer, effective February 9, 2026. Reporting to Darren Fitzgerald, Chief Commercial Officer, Harrison, will join the company's Senior Leadership Team.

In this newly elevated role, Harrison will spearhead NSSL's growth strategy across North America, driving commercial execution, deepening customer partnerships, and scaling new business development initiatives to support the company's next phase of expansion.

Kristina Harrison, Chief Growth Officer

Harrison has over 25 years of commercial leadership experience, distinguished by her ability to accelerate revenue, build high‑performing sales and marketing teams, and deliver strong, sustainable results in competitive markets. Most recently, she served as Senior Director, Regional Sales at Novo Nordisk Canada, where she led teams that consistently exceeded targets and expanded market presence.

Harrison's background brings a powerful blend of commercial discipline and customer‑centric strategy that translates seamlessly into NSSL's rapidly evolving logistics landscape. Her background in data‑driven decision making, enterprise relationship development, and value‑based sales aligns with the rising expectations of today's supply‑chain customers, who increasingly look for measurable outcomes, operational efficiency, and innovation from their partners.

"Kris is an outstanding commercial leader with a proven record of delivering results," said Darren Fitzgerald, Chief Commercial Officer at NSSL. "Her strategic acumen, customer‑first approach, and ability to energize teams make her an exceptional addition as we scale. Kris brings the commercial drive and leadership discipline needed to support the next stage of our growth."

Harrison holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from McMaster University. She is also a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) through the International Coaching Federation and is currently completing her Advanced Team Coaching Certification (ACTC). Beyond her corporate career, she serves as a Board Director for Ashley Manor Housing Corporation, supporting affordable housing initiatives in Ontario.

"I'm excited to join NSSL and partner with customers alongside a strong, talented team. I'm inspired by the empowering culture and the opportunity to deliver meaningful results while supporting growth and development for our people, the business, and our customers," said Harrison.

About NSSL

National Shunt Service Ltd. (NSSL) is the industry leader in Total Yard Management, providing end‑to‑end solutions that optimize supply chain efficiency to reduce costs, increase productivity, and enhance safety. With more than 25 years of expertise, NSSL is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across North America to manage the complexity of yard logistics across industries including retail, food and beverage, automotive, and manufacturing. Operating across Canada and the United States, NSSL moves over 6 million trailers annually and provides seamless 24/7/365 operational support. Learn more at www.nationalshunt.com.

