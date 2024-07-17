NST Cyber Welcomes Industry Veteran Pradeep Kumar as Chief Product Architect

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NST Cyber, a leading provider of cutting-edge offensive cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to welcome Pradeep Kumar, as its Chief Product Architect. Under his leadership, NST Assure, the industry-leading Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform that protects large financial organizations and enterprises worldwide, is poised for significant advancements.

Pradeep Kumar, Chief Product Architect, NST Cyber

Pradeep joins NST Cyber from IBM, where he excelled as Chief Architect, specializing in the development of large-scale, multi-tenant enterprise SaaS solutions. With over two and a half decades of experience, Pradeep has been a driving force in AI and cybersecurity innovation, consistently delivering impactful solutions.

His visionary approach has been instrumental in the adoption of generative AI, advancing security initiatives, and focusing on comprehensive threat management, robust data security, seamless identity and access management, and stringent compliance measures. Pradeep's expertise and leadership in AI and cybersecurity will be a significant asset to NST Cyber, as the company continues to push the boundaries of technology to enhance enterprise cyber threat management.

In his previous role at Micro Focus, Pradeep advanced cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, including a highly scalable SIEM platform for real-time threat detection and response. At Mindtree, he played a pivotal role in architecting and implementing biometric deduplication solutions for the Aadhaar project at UIDAI.

Throughout his career, spanning sectors such as travel management, insurance, real estate, and mutual funds, Pradeep has upheld rigorous security standards and governance. "Pradeep's deep technical expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable, as we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings with advanced AI/ML capabilities," said Sudheer Elayadath, CEO of NST Cyber. "His proven track record of leading high-performing teams and driving technological advancements aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier AI/ML-powered exposure management solutions to our clients."

At NST Cyber, Pradeep will lead the NST Assure team, focusing on enhancing the company's flagship exposure management product with GenAI-based enhancements and ML capabilities. His leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in fueling NST Cyber's growth and solidifying its position as a leader in the offensive security industry.

Pradeep holds a strong portfolio of skills in architectural design, security strategies, and innovative technologies. His appointment marks a significant milestone for NST Cyber, as it continues to strengthen its leadership team and expand its capabilities in the cybersecurity domain.

For more information about NST Cyber and its services, please visit www.nstcyber.ai

About NST Cyber

NST Cyber is a leading provider of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) to large enterprises. Utilizing advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), NST Assure CTEM continuously detects exposed assets and vulnerabilities. It prioritizes risk based on potential attack patterns and exploitability, taking proactive measures to mitigate them before they can be exploited by malicious actors.

