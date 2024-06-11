nstAI and The Cannon Launch Partnership to Fuel Startup Growth

New Concierge Service Empowers Founders with AI-Powered Tools and Exclusive Network to Achieve Life-Changing Metrics

HOUSTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High-growth startups now have a new ally in their quest for success. nstAI, a pioneering company founded by seasoned entrepreneurs, has officially launched its comprehensive suite of services designed to guide founders through the intricate process of scaling their businesses.

"We believe that every founder has a unique life-changing growth target," says Jim Dimitriou, Founding Partner of nstAI. "Our goal is to help them define that target and create a roadmap to achieve it."

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by established startups as they strive to secure significant funding and achieve substantial revenue growth, nstAI offers a personalized and hands-on approach. "The journey from Seed funding to Series B funding is often one of the most challenging phases for founders," adds John Cooper, another Founding Partner at nstAI. "We've designed nstAI to be a trusted resource in that process, offering hands-on guidance, leveraging AI-powered tools, and providing access to an unmatched global network of experts and investors."

The company leverages cutting-edge AI technology, combined with a vast network of industry leaders, investors, and global connections, to provide tailored solutions that optimize business operations, enhance technological capabilities, and drive financial and operational growth. nstAI's signature offering, the Next Stage Trajectory Methodology, is a holistic approach that encompasses everything from securing non-dilutive funding and crafting compelling pitch decks to fostering meaningful mentorship relationships and facilitating access to a thriving community of founders. nstAI provides startups with instant access to a network of financial partners, hands-on growth strategy and GTM expertise, and an exclusive online community fostering peer-to-peer learning and collaboration.

"nstAI is more than just a service provider; we're a community of successful entrepreneurs dedicated to supporting each other's growth and success," says Mark Voytek, Founding Partner at nstAI. A key highlight of nstAI's launch is its strategic partnership with The Cannon, a renowned entrepreneurial hub in Houston. This collaboration will enable nstAI to utilize The Cannon's digital platform for program delivery and provide members with opportunities for virtual community and in-person collaboration and networking at The Cannon's physical locations.

"The opportunity for The Cannon to partner with nstAI to bring a value-driven service offering to growth stage startup organizations is huge for our community. We are constantly looking for areas where we can support every startup, no matter where they are in their journey," says Jon Lambert, The Cannon's CEO. "The nstAI offering, delivered through The Cannon's platform, will bring tremendous value to emerging companies who are in perhaps the most critical stage of their journey, garnering true market presence and customer share."

With its official launch, nstAI is poised to become a trusted partner for high-growth startups, empowering them to define and achieve their most ambitious goals.

