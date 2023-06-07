NSTC Joins Forces with Taiwan Biomedical Start-ups to Rise to the World Stage, Showcasing Innovations at US BIO's Demo Day

TAIPEI and BOSTON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of supporting the international export of Taiwan's biomedical industry and effectively attracting capital and attention from international companies, the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) held the Taiwan Smart Health Demo Day at US BIO in Boston today (June 6), with presentations by 20 biomedical start-ups and active participation by nearly 100 representatives from renowned venture capitalists, multinational pharmaceutical companies, public associations, and the BIO International Convention.

NSTC organized Taiwan Smart Health Demo Day during 2023 US BIO, where 20 start-up companies showcased Taiwan's capabilities in biomedical innovation.
The event effectively assisted start-up teams in establishing global exposure and promoting cooperation and exchange between Taiwan's biotech industry and the global market. Mr. Wu Tsung-tsong, Minister of Science and Technology, also visited the exhibition and Demo Day to cheer on Taiwanese teams and expressed his hope that they could showcase their innovative technologies through the exhibition and Demo Day, and successfully connect with overseas venture capitalists and major companies to gain global business opportunities.

The Demo Day was held in the form of Demo & Pitch, featuring presentations by 20 teams supported by NSTC. Among them, Taipei Veterans General Hospital, China Medical University Hospital and Show Chwan Memorial Hospital are the teams of NSTC's Smart Healthcare Industry-Academia Consortium Project. Other teams came from the industry and universities with outstanding technologies and R&D achievements in the fields of biopharmaceuticals, small molecule drugs, CDMO, precision medicine, and smart medical devices. For example, the "Universal Antibody Lock Technology" developed by PrecisemAb can effectively reduce the side effects of antibodies and significantly improve the safety profile of drugs. JelloX Biotech has developed patented 3D pathology tissue processing and imaging technology to develop next-generation pathology detection technology. The innovative AI decision-making support system for immunotherapy developed by AESOP Technology navigates the precise combination of tumor type and cancer stage. Following the event, participating teams continued to exchange valuable insights with visitors through live demonstrations.

In addition, the US BIO Convention hosts the Start-Up Stadium, a unique contest for start-up teams from around the world to gain exposure at the world's largest biotechnology partnering event. This year, more than 250 teams applied and only 48 made it to the finals, where three NSTC teams will compete against competitors worldwide for the championship. During the exhibition, NSTC led teams to establish connections with internationally renowned accelerators, such as SmartLabs, Massachusetts Medical Device Development Center, LabCentral and Harvard Life Lab. Looking ahead, NSTC will continue to create closer cooperation between Taiwan's start-up companies and international investors through various exhibitions and business exchanges, thereby strengthening Taiwan's start-up ecosystem.

