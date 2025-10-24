NSU Receives $6 Million State Appropriation To Support Veterans Care Program Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Southeastern University (NSU) has received a $6 million appropriation from the State of Florida to support and expand its Veterans Care Program, an initiative that has provided critical healthcare services to thousands of veterans and their families across the state.

Florida State Rep. Hillary Cassel presents a $6 million appropriation from the State of Florida to support and expand NSU's Veterans Care Program

Unlike a traditional clinic, the program is a healthcare access initiative that covers a wide range of services at little to no cost for eligible veterans and their immediate dependents. The program has served more than 10,000 patient since its inception in 2019, totaling almost 100,000 patient encounters in areas such as dental, vision, hearing, and mental health services.

"At NSU, we are deeply committed to serving those who have served our country," said NSU President and Chief Executive Officer Harry K. Moon, M.D. "For more than four decades, the university has honored and supported veterans through initiatives like the Veterans Resource Center, the Yellow Ribbon Program, and specialized clinics, providing academic, financial, health, and career support tailored to veterans and their families.

"Today, NSU is home to nearly 1,000 student veterans and has been recognized as a Silver designee for the Governor's Military and Veteran Friendly Campus designation for the 2024–2025 academic year. This appropriation allows us to build on that strong foundation, expand our reach, and deepen our impact, ensuring that veterans and their families receive the compassionate, timely care they deserve. It's a reflection of our mission to lead with purpose and serve with heart."

Of the $6 million, $5 million will fund patient care, while $1 million is earmarked for capital improvements to NSU's dental facilities. The funding will also support outreach efforts, clinical operations, and the expansion of services in the coming year.

"I'm proud to have secured $6 million in state funding for Nova Southeastern University's Veterans Care Program, an initiative that ensures our veterans and their families receive the healthcare access they've earned but too often struggled to find," said Florida State Representative Hillary Cassel. "This appropriation is about honoring service with action, breaking down barriers to care, and expanding vital services like dental, vision, hearing, and mental health treatment for those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Supporting NSU's continued leadership in this effort is not only an investment in healthcare, it's an investment in dignity, gratitude, and our community."

To qualify, veterans must provide proof of honorable discharge and Florida residency. Services are available at multiple NSU Health locations across the state, including Fort Lauderdale, North Miami Beach, Clearwater, and more. The program also covers eligible dependents, including spouses and children under 18.

For more information about the Veterans Care Program or to schedule an appointment, visit https://nsuhealth.nova.edu/veterans-health-care/index.html.

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is the largest private research university in Florida and a top employer in the state, with more than $5 billion in projected economic impact. NSU is classified as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Foundation among universities with the highest level of research activity. Visit www.nova.edu for more information.

SOURCE Nova Southeastern University