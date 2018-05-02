NSW Awards 4-Year Contract to Scytl to Provide Online Voting With Advanced Verifiability and Security Capabilities

BARCELONA, Spain, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New South Wales Electoral Commission (NSWEC) has renewed its confidence in Scytl by awarding the company with a 4-year contract to refresh its iVote® online and phone voting platform with the world´s most advanced and proven verifiability and security protocols.

The iVote® system, initially used in the 2011 state general election, had already been further enhanced in 2015 to introduce verification and allow remote, blind and disabled citizens to vote electronically on election day.

Through this new contract, Scytl will provide iVote® with enhanced verifiability, enabling the NSWEC to ensure that online votes have been cast-as-intended, recorded-as-cast and counted-as-recorded.

The new voting platform will allow voters to verify that their votes have been cast-as-intended by using a smartphone application, ensure voter privacy through the use of a verifiable Mix-net, and improve the voting experience thanks to a voting interface available in multiple languages.

"We are proud of renewing our partnership with NSW and allowing voters to benefit from an accessible, secure and verifiable online voting experience," said Mr. Holger Taubmann, Scytl's Chief Executive Officer.

From 2011 to 2015, online voting adoption in NSW experienced an increase of over 500% and has since received praise from security experts, and citizens. With 98% of NSW voters recommending online voting, NSW demonstrates that confidence and demand for secure and verifiable online voting systems is growing in Australia.

iVote® is a registered trademark of NSWEC.

About Scytl

Scytl is the global leader in secure online voting and election modernization solutions. Scytl's technology is protected by over 40 international patents built up over 20 years of research. Scytl's election solutions have been successfully used in 47 countries across the globe, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, South Africa, India and Australia. Scytl, headquartered in Barcelona, is backed by leading international VC investors such as Vulcan Capital, Balderton Capital, and Nauta Capital. For more information, visit www.scytl.com.

