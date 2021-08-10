NSWC Carderock Awards Prime Contract to Joint Venture Systems Planning and Analysis-Envisioneering, LLC

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock has awarded Systems Planning and Analysis–Envisioneering, LLC (E-SPA), a joint venture between Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. and Envisioneering Inc., a $4.56 million contract to provide research, development, test and evaluation services to the Advanced Propulsor Management Office. E-SPA's responsibilities focus on cost and construction trend analysis for COLUMBIA Class submarine propulsor program. This work is awarded as a task order on the Defense Technical Information Center Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (DTIC IAC MAC).

SPA President and CEO Dr. William Vantine remarked, "This is a great win under our DTIC IAC MAC vehicle and provides an excellent opportunity for the E-SPA Joint Venture to provide high quality services to the COLUMBIA Propulsor Program."

On this task order, E-SPA will develop and provide new scientific and technical information, including tools for the tracking, analysis, and forecasting of costs across multiple submarine platforms as well as strategies for assessing and managing complex program and manufacturing considerations.

Work will be performed at multiple Naval Sea Systems Command locations, including Carderock, MD, and the Naval Foundry and Propeller Center in Philadelphia.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

